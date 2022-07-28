Israel-Premier Tech owner welcomes Afghan female cyclists and refugees in Italy after leading group's rescue
Team owner Sylvan Adams also highlighted his commitment to partner with two women's teams in 2023
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Israel-Premier Tech owner Sylvan Adams welcomed a group of 70 Afghan refugees - many of them female cyclists and athletes - at Rome's Fiumicino Airport yesterday, after leading the group's rescue operations from Afghanistan.
Adams has been working with an international group comprised of diplomats, UCI President David Lappartient and the Israel NGO IsraAid since September 2021, helping to extract and resettle Afghan refugees. In addition to the group of 70 recently welcomed in Italy, two further groups of 167 Afghans have already been rescued and resettled in France, Switzerland and Canada - the Afghan women's national cycling team among them.
The latest group of refugees include individuals developing women's sports in Afghanistan. Under the Taliban regime, though, their safety became endangered, and thus had to flee the country.
They have spent the last nine months in Islamabad, Pakistan, while their diplomatic and bureaucratic issues were resolved and they waited for a visa from Italy. Fortunately, after a long period of waiting, the refugees were granted access to the country.
Explaining his involvement in rescuing and resettling the refugees, Adams thanked Italian journalist Francesca Monzone for raising awareness of the situation and for contacting him directly.
"I want to personally thank Ms. Monzone, who was the first to contact me and the team with the desperate SOS call that turned our attention," Adams said.
"As a Jew, I am guided by the ancient Jewish cultural imperative called ‘Tikkun Olam’, a Hebrew term translated roughly as ‘improving our world’. This is what guided us in Rwanda where we adopted the women’s cycling team and now plan to build a bike center, and we hope to see the Afghan athletes get a chance to thrive like their counterparts in Rwanda."
Indeed, Israel-Premier Tech wore a special-edition kit for the Tour de France, as they launched their worldwide fundraising campaign called 'Field of Dreams', designed to to support the youth of Rwanda. The campaign involves building a bike centre, which includes a pump track, race track and future cycling academy across 16 acres of land in Bugesera, Rwanda.
The aim of the completed complex will be to develop and encourage young cycling talent between the ages of six and 18 by providing opportunities to access the sport.
Speaking at the welcoming of the Afghan refugees, Adams revealed further plans for the future.
“It's about giving them the chance to realize their dreams. In fact, we are planning to partner with two professional women’s cycling teams next year – a WorldTour team and a U23 Continental team," Adams said.
"I would love to see some of these Afghan women cyclists, together with their Rwandan counterparts, as well as perhaps Ukrainian, Israeli, and even Canadian riders reaching their dreams together to become professional cyclists. The door is open.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I'm a Trainee News Writer at Cycling Weekly.
I have worked for Future across its various sports titles since December 2020, writing news for Cycling Weekly, FourFourTwo, Golf Monthly, Rugby World and Advnture. I am currently studying for a NCTJ qualification alongside my role as Trainee News Writer at the company.
Prior to joining Future I attended Cardiff University, earning a degree in Journalism & Communications.
-
-
UK cycling apparel brand's apparently explicit advert is proving highly divisive
Fat Lad At The Back's seemingly offensive billboard addresses body bias present within cycling and fitness industry
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
UCI suspends continental team's licence due to doping investigation
W52-FC Porto cannot compete in any races after an investigation conducted by the Anti-Doping Authority of Portugal
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Israel-Premier Tech unveils limited edition Tour de France kit
Team launches ‘Field of dreams’ campaign to help kids in Rwanda
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'Perfect fit' — Israel-Premier Tech enter Women's WorldTour, partnering with Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad
Israeli-Canadian team will be a prominent sponsor of the Swiss women's team from this year
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Thieves steal 17 Factor bikes from Israel Cycling Academy training camp in Spain
It follows a number of other headline bike thefts in recent months
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Michael Woods aims to put Canadian cycling on the map with Israel-Premier Tech
He says he's aiming to win a a stage of the Tour de France or a monument this year, his 'big goal' in cycling
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Israel-Premier Tech seek to 'improve the world' as well as winning bike races
Co-owner Ron Baron says cycling team aims to 'continue to put Israel on the map'
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'My preparations have definitely been delayed': Chris Froome taking it 'pretty steady' with knee injury
Four-time Tour de France winner says there is a 'good buzz' around Israel-Premier Tech as he heads into second year with team
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Israel Start-Up Nation becomes Israel-Premier Tech for 2022 season
Canadian company Premier Tech joins WorldTour team as a co-title sponsor after leaving Astana
By Adam Becket • Published
-
‘We have 15 seconds to get into the shelter because of the rockets - we don’t want to live like this’ - Training for the WorldTour near the Gaza Strip
Military service, the threat of rockets, and climbing around Jerusalem - 21-year-old Omer Lahav is chasing his dream against the odds
By Alex Ballinger • Published