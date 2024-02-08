KMC unveils its first-ever cassettes, complete with built-in ‘shifting ramps’

KMC Chain USA, best known for its aftermarket chains, today unveiled its first-ever cassettes for both the road and off-road markets.

Available for 10- and 11-speed drivetrains, the new REACT cassettes feature a wide gear range and proprietary shifting technology, which KMC calls "Flow Control."

This Flow Control technology consists of a series of 'shifting ramps' built into the cassette. Each cog has a select number of teeth with a ramped profile which, together with its neighboring cog, create an upward or downward-shaped ramp meant to help lift or lower the chain for a more controlled and smooth transition between gears. These ramped teeth are also widened to reduce friction and enhance durability.

KMC's REACT cassettes were optimized around the brand's chains but will play nice with chains from other leading brands as well. Within the cassette, the cog sizes increase gradually for smoother shifting and precise chain indexing.

The REACT series consists of four cassettes, all of which are made of High Tensile Steel and are compatible with a Shimano HG freehub body:

10-speed: 11-36T (659 grams), 11-42T (761 grams)

11-speed: 11-42T (801 grams), 11-50T (973 grams)

These gear ranges were intended for consumers to not only replace a worn drivetrain but to "greatly increase their gear range over stock offerings."

Now available from the KMC website and KMC retailers, the cassettes retail for $65.