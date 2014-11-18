Alberto Contador rides Herne Hill Velodrome (gallery)

Alberto Contador and Bjarne Riis visit London for a Saxo Bank sponsor event at Herne Hill velodrome

Photos by Nick Bull

Fresh from conquering Mount Kilimanjaro, multiple Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador was in London on Tuesday, riding around the Herne Hill Velodrome as part of a sponsor event.

Contador was accompanied by Tinkoff-Saxo manager Bjarne Riis at the event, which involved taking Saxo Bank clients around the 1948 Olympic Games venue.

Contador was wrapped up for the fresh British November weather, and spent some of the time riding shrouded in a scarf so that he looked more El Bandito than El Pistolero.

Prior to their appearance at Herne Hill, Contador and Riis had visited Dulwich College in South London.