Alberto Contador rides Herne Hill Velodrome (gallery)

Alberto Contador and Bjarne Riis visit London for a Saxo Bank sponsor event at Herne Hill velodrome

TAGS:

Photos by Nick Bull

Fresh from conquering Mount Kilimanjaro, multiple Grand Tour champion Alberto Contador was in London on Tuesday, riding around the Herne Hill Velodrome as part of a sponsor event.

Contador was accompanied by Tinkoff-Saxo manager Bjarne Riis at the event, which involved taking Saxo Bank clients around the 1948 Olympic Games venue.

Contador was wrapped up for the fresh British November weather, and spent some of the time riding shrouded in a scarf so that he looked more El Bandito than El Pistolero.

Prior to their appearance at Herne Hill, Contador and Riis had visited Dulwich College in South London.

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Alberto Contador grabs a warm cup of coffee at Herne Hill

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Contador chatted freely with other riders at the event. Note the mini-mudguard on his saddle made out of an old waterbottle

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Contador took precautions against the crisp London air

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

First across the line? It was the chance for regular riders to accompany the 2014 Vuelta a Espana champion

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Staff and guests from sponsor Saxo Bank attended the event

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Alberto Contador with Bjarne Riis (centre right)

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Contador sweeps around the recently resurfaced velodrome

Alberto Contador visits Herne Hill, November 18 2014

Contador poses with Saxo Bank staff