Arnold Schwarzenegger wants to ‘cycle all over the world’

The 71-year-old action star chooses two wheels to stay in shape

Action star Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed he wants to ‘cycle all over the world’.

The 71-year-old says he uses the bike to stay in shape and to protect his knees in his advancing years.

Austrian-born Schwarzenegger rose to fame in the 1970s as a bodybuilder, before turning actor, filmmaker and later politician.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine,Schwarzenegger said: “Squatting and all this kind of heavy leg exercises, I can’t do anymore. My knees are shot.

“I have to protect my knees because I want to go skiing.

“I do mostly cycling, so that’s why I want to cycle all over the world.”

The former governor of California said he cycles to travel and go shopping because it’s good exercise and it allows him to see the town in a different way.

Schwarzenegger was speaking to promote his new supplement company Ladder, which is also backed by basketball player LeBron James, skier Lindsey Vonn and model and actress Cindy Crawford.

This isn’t the first time Schwarzenegger’s cycling exploits have hit headlines.

In 2016, he was stopped by police for riding his bike through a train station in Germany.

That year he was also filmed riding down the wrong side of the road into oncoming traffic in Edinburgh.

In 2015, Arnie was pulled over in Melbourne for riding without a helmet, which is legally enforced in the city.

He also took a sight-seeing tour of London by Boris Bike that year, and was photographed riding around the capital.

Schwarzenegger visited Buckingham Palace, Big Ben and Piccadilly Circus.