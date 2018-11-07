Australian former pro Jonathan Cantwell dies at 36

Cantwell retired in 2014 after riding for Saxo-Tinkoff and Drapac during his career

Australian former professional Jonathan Cantwell has died at the age of 36.

Cantwell retired from the professional peloton in 2014, after riding with Saxo-Tinkoff and Drapac.

Tributes have been made to Cantwell after news emerged that he died on Tuesday.

Governing body Cycling Australia posted on Twitter: “[We are] deeply saddened by the passing of Jonathan Cantwell.

“We extend our thoughts to his family and friends at this time.”

During his six-year career, Cantwell scored stage wins at the Herald Sun Tour and the Tour de Taiwan.

He rode at WorldTour level with Saxo-Tinkoff for two years, before moving to professional continental team Drapac.

In 2012 he rode the Tour de France with Saxo, picking up a top ten finish on stage four.

He was also crowned Australian criterium champion in 2011.

Cantwell retired in 2014, turning his attention to triathlon and competing in the World Championships last year.

After cycling he also worked as chief executive of bike manufacturer Swift Carbon Australia.

In 2017, Cantwell revealed he had undergone successful surgery and chemotherapy for testicular cancer.

Australian Olympic champion Anna Meares said: “My heart aches to learn that Jonathan Cantwell has died.

“Love and thoughts with his family and friends and indeed community.”

The Santos Tour Down Under race also posted on Twitter: “Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and team-mates of Jonathan Cantwell during this difficult time.”

Trek-Segafredo rider Koen de Kort said: “Waking up in Bali paradise to news that makes me feel the saddest I have felt in a very long time.

“I will miss you buddy.”