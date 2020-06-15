Cyclist shoved into canal by group of 10 teenagers

A cyclist was shoved into a canal by a group of 10 teenagers.

The 26-year-old woman was cycling in Birmingham when she was approached by a group of boys who pushed her into the water and laughed.

>> Struggling to get to the shops try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Sophie Watson told Sky News that she had been contacted by five other women who had suffered similar experiences, while police said they have also received a number of other reports.

She said: “I’m now feeling apprehensive about cycling in secluded areas, but then I’m mostly forced to mingle with motor traffic.

“I’m concerned they were attacking women and I’m worried other women will stop cycling altogether. Women cycle at a ratio of 1:3 to men in Birmingham.”

Ms Watson suffered bruises to her legs and ankles after the fall.

The incident happened at around 6.30pm on Friday (June 12) as Ms Watson cycled towards Birmingham city centre near Edgbaston Park Road.

She saw a group of eight to 10 teenagers, aged between 14 and 16 riding towards her.

The group stopped at the side of the towpath and as Ms Watson rode passed she was pushed into the water, the boys then cycling away laughing towards the city centre.

West Midlands Police said that a second cyclist was pushed into the water in the same area on Friday evening and officers have also seen further reports of similar incidents on social media.

Police are investigating the incidents and officers are carrying out regular patrols in the area.

Anyone with information about who is responsible for these attacks is urged to get on touch with West Midlands Police, using reference 20BW/136078G/20.

>>> ‘Stolen from us far too early’: Family pay tribute to third cyclist to die on Yorkshire roads during lockdown

Last week, Cycling Weekly reported that a Ferrari driver crashed his £250,000 supercar after swerving to miss a cyclist.

The incident happened in the A25 in Albury, Surrey and a witness has recounted the moment the driver hit a kerb and collided with a tree.