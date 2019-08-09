Determined cyclist pedals through flood water as cars are left stranded

A determined cyclist has been caught on camera pedalling through deep flood water that left cars stranded.

The footage emerged on social media showing the unstoppable cyclist making his way through the surprise lake at Edinburgh Airport, as Scotland was hit by destructive downpours that disrupted travel across the country.

A major rail line from Edinburgh to Glasgow was closed after flooding in a tunnel that left passengers on five trains trapped.

Drivers were also disrupted as floodwater made roads impassable.

>>> Council apologises to cycling clubs over Velolife meeting controversy but warns it could take action that would ‘threaten the future of the café’

But one cyclist would not have his journey interrupted by the severe weather, pedalling his way through wheel-deep water that had almost completely swallowed cars nearby and made the road impossible to drive on.

The video was filmed by Kris Lukis, who works at a hotel at Edinburgh, at around 6.30pm on Wednesday (August 7).

Mr Lukis said the cyclist “showed some true Scottish spirit” to continue his journey.

Heavy downpours have across the UK have caused more problems for the cycling world, after a bridge on the Yorkshire World Championships course collapsed.

North Yorkshire was hit by flash floods last week when 11mm of rain fell in a day, damaging roads and buildings.

Grinton Moor Bridge was badly damaged as the stream became a fast-flowing river, before the bridge was washed away completely.

North Yorkshire County Council has been working to assess the damage and has now confirmed that a temporary road will be built to allow traffic to pass, with the bridge to be repaired at a later date.

The council said the contractor would start work on Monday (August 5) and that the temporary road is expected to be open by August 30, but work to repair the bridge will not start until spring.

Grinton Moor is one of the key climbs on the 285km-long men’s Worlds road race course, sitting just after the 120km mark.