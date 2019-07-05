The Lead Out: Tour de France 2019 Preview

The 2019 Tour de France is here and we have all the key stages covered, we analyse the favourites to take the yellow and green jerseys, and our two hosts Paul Knott and Yanto Barker make their predictions in the Tour preview episode of The Lead Out

With five summit finishes, an individual and team time trial as well as the addition of bonus points on top of some iconic climbs, the Tour de France 2019 edition looks set to be an absolute classic.

But the road to this point hasn’t been smooth for everyone as Chris Froome and Tom Dumoulin failed to make the start line in Brussels, after suffering respective injuries in the Critérium du Dauphiné and Giro d’Italia.

This has opened the field up, with defending champion Geraint Thomas and Team Ineos team-mate the two favourites with Astana’s Jakob Fuglsang not far behind.

Adam Yates will be looking to put his disappointing 2018 ride behind him, whereas French riders Thibaut Pinot and Romain Bardet will look to end 36 years of hurt.

Pinot’s local climb of Planche des Belles Filles will be one of five summit finishes, three of which are above 2,000 metres in elevation, before the 21st and final traditional procession stage onto the Champs-Elysées for the unofficial sprinters world championships.

No matter what happens over the next three weeks, you can be sure it will be dramatic.