Marianne Vos released from hospital after successful artery surgery

Marianne Vos has been released from hospital after undergoing surgery to correct a problem with an artery in her groin.

The multiple world road race champion had known of an issue for a while, and after discovering the cause Vos wanted to have surgery as quickly as possible. However, she first made time to compete in the Dutch national cyclocross championships last week, finishing fifth.

“Surgery went well and left hospital with a smile. Feeling good and not much pain,” Vos said in an Instagram post.

“Now the recovery process can start; careful and steady. Looking forward to building towards my goals later this year.”

Vos expects to spend six weeks off the bike recovering before she can return to training ahead of another busy road season for CCC-Liv, where she will also be looking to make the selection for the Tokyo Olympics and UCI Road World Championships in Switzerland.

In a previous statement released by the rider, Vos said: “The complaints have been around for some time. A recent check-up revealed the cause: a nod in the artery. In consultation with the CCC-Liv medical team, I decided to have surgery performed as quickly as possible.”

Vos had a very successful 2019, where she claimed not only the overall victory at La Course, but also took the Women’s WorldTour title.

In 2020 she will once again face competition face stiff competition from the likes of Boels-Dolmans who host her compatriot Anna van der Breggen.

The team has started the new season confident despite the uncertainty over their future, with their two headline sponsors confirming they will no longer back the team in 2021.