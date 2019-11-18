Movistar partner with kit brand Alé after end of Endura deal

Movistar have announced a new partnership with Alé to produce their kit for the 2020 season.

Scottish kit brand Endura, who previously made Movistar’s kit, pulled out of their deal in October because of the “developmental dead end being enforced by the UCI.”

Endura said they had faced a crossroads recently and they feel innovation is being hampered by the UCI. Instead they plan to focus on advancing aerodynamic technology in triathlon, where they feel innoviation isn’t so “constrained”.

The new Alé kit will officially be unveiled in Madrid on December 19, when the 2020 squad is announced.

In a press release, the Spanish squad say their new kit uses light, breathable and super functional fabrics, designed to help their riders achieve their goals next year.

The CEO of the company that produces Alé, Alessia Piccolo, expressed their delight at having partnered with Movistar ahead of the 2020 season: “With great pleasure we announce this important partnership with the Movistar Team. We have developed very technical, extremely well-performing garments. We will provide them with the top textile technology available today.

“We will dress the team with our particular and unmistakable style, and the partnership will also be preparatory to experimentation and the exchange of feedback. We want to be able to offer all the fans of our products the benefits of a garment developed for a team of this caliber.”

Juan Pablo Molinero, Movistar’s Chief Marketing Officer, said: “By partnering with Alé, Movistar Team is moving forward in a global strategy. Style and functionality are in the DNA of Alé, a real global partner who will help us to communicate our values worldwide. Alé is an appealing brand.

“Together we will transform our racing kit into a stylish and aspirational sporting good. They seems like the perfect partner to be with.”