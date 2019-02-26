Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne 2019 TV guide

Where to watch the opening races of the 2019 cobbled classics season: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (March 2-3)

Racing in northern Europe kicks off properly this weekend, with a pair of cobbled Classic races in Belgium: Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Saturday, March 3) and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday, March 4).

Though placed together due to their proximity in location and time, the two events often play out quite differently.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad’s climbs and cobbled sectors are strewn throughout the race, while KBK’s climbs are all completed before the final, relatively flat 50km. The former favours Classics riders, the latter sprinters.

Both races are being shown live on Eurosport 2, with numerous highlights programmes to choose from. Extended coverage is also shown on the Eurosport Player.

Cycling Weekly will be posting up race reports, photos and analysis shortly after each race.

>>> Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019: all you need to know

Eurosport Schedule

Times in GMT

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Saturday, March 2)

13.25-16.00, LIVE, Eurosport 2

19.15-20.45, Highlights, Eurosport 1

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne (Sunday, March 3)

13.30-16.00, LIVE, Eurosport 2

21.00-22.30, Highlights, Eurosport 2

Social media and internet

Twitter (text updates)

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad: @OmloopHNB

Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne: @kuurnebxlkuurne