Racing cyclist Josephine Gilbert dies after being hit by lorry

A racing cyclist from Derbyshire has died after being hit by a lorry while riding. Police said the lorry driver was treated by paramedics at the scene and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Josephine Gilbert, who raced in the British National Championships and the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire was knocked off her bike on the A52 just outside of Derby on Tuesday, January 21.

Police released a picture and family tribute to the 25-year-old on Wednesday evening (January 29).

The statement said: “Josephine’s family have paid tribute to a ‘keen cyclist who competed at local, national and international level and who was hoping to follow a career in Sports Management, having completed a Psychology degree at Loughborough University.

“They said that Josephine was ‘very close to her family both in Derbyshire and the South West.’”

Emergency services were called to the A52 near Markeaton Island just before 2pm on Tuesday after the collision, but Josie was pronounced dead at the scene.

Josie’s racing career saw her take part in a number of prestigious national and international events.

In 2015 she started both the women’s edition of Ghent-Wevelgem and the Troffee Maarten Wynants in Belgium, going on to finish 29th in the women’s British TT Championships and 41st in the road race (won by Lizzie Deignan).

The following year she raced the one-day Women’s Tour de Yorkshire and finished 57th in the British Nationals road race.

>>> Chris Boardman calls on government to help fund ‘revolutionary’ cycling network for Manchester

She raced for the Velosure-Starley Primal Pro Cycling Team and took part in time trials across the UK, including a 19th place finish in the 2015 National Hill Climb Championships.

Josephine was also an active Strava user, posting 7,768km over 201 rides in 2019, with a total distance of 59,000km and more than 1,300 rides on the social media app.