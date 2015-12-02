Ride on Zwift this Saturday and help raise money for World Bicycle Relief

Sign up to the challenge to start raising money for World Bike Relief. All you have to do is ride your bike on Zwift this Saturday

For 24 hours this Saturday (December 5), cyclists around the world will come together to raise money for World Bicycle Relief – a charity who’s mission is to mobilise people through the power of bikes.

The event, which will take place solely on interactive training platform Zwift, will see regular Joes like you and I ride alongside professionals and former riders such as Jens Voigt, Evie Stevens Ted King and members of the MTN-Qhubeka and Optum teams.

The event’s target is to raise $25,000 (£16,600), with every $147 raised providing one bike, meaning that 170 bikes could be given away if the target is reached.

What’s more, Trek bikes have promised to donate $40,000 if riders collaborate to ride 100,000 miles in the 24 hours, or $20,000 if they manage 50,000 miles.

“At its core, Zwift is a community of people who love cycling. When World Bicycle Relief reached out to us to help raise awareness for their amazing cause, I knew this was a perfect match,” Mike McCarthy, Zwift’s vice president of partnerships, said in a press release. “It brings me great joy to know that our community’s passion for bicycles can help make a difference for those who use them as a means for survival.”

All you need to do to take part is sign up on the Ride On for World Bike Relief website and start your fundraising, connect to Strava and then get riding on Zwift this Saturday.

Strava Premium members get a two month subscription to Zwift for free, with the platform costing £8/month for non regular users.