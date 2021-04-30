TOUR magazine available to pre-order now

The 2021 Tour de France is just a few months away and the ultimate guide to the race, TOUR magazine, is available to pre-order now.

This year, the 108th Tour de France will run from June 26 to July 18, raced over 21 stages and covering a total distance of 3,383km.

TOUR magazine, the ultimate fans’ guide to the Tour, will feature 172 pages of interviews, profiles, in-depth tech stories, and the history and legends of the Tour from the top writers in cycling.

The magazine, on sale from May 13, will feature the world’s leading pro riders including 2020 winner Tadej Pogačar, runner-up Primož Roglič, Brits Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, as well as Tour de France stars Peter Sagan, Sam Bennett and Richie Porte.

The UK edition will also feature additional writing on Ineos Grenadiers, British Tour riders and the latest generation of superstars.

TOUR magazine will also include the complete 21-stage route with stage-by-stage maps, info and expert comment, along with every team lining up for the start in Britany, TV info and stage results you can fill in as the race progresses.

That’s just a taster of what to expect in TOUR 2021 magazine. It’s shaping up to be the best yet — join us as the countdown to July begins!

Tour de France 2021 at a glance

Start: Saturday, 26 June

Ends: Sunday, 18 July, 2021

The 108th Tour de France will be made up of 21 stages and will cover a total distance of 3,383km (2,102 miles)

Grand Depart: Brest

Final stage: Champs Elysees, Paris

Contested by 22 professional eight man teams totalling 176 riders

Eight flat stages

Five hilly stages

Six mountain stages with three mountain-top finishes

Two individual time-trial stages

Two rest days

This year we have curated three special editions to choose from:

Tour

£8.99

172 pages packed full of everything you need to know about the 2021 Tour de France plus a free pair of yellow Tour socks

Pre-order: www.magazinesdirect.com/tour

Tour Premium

£12.99

Tour magazine plus great free gifts! 3 pairs of Tour socks (classic yellow, polka dot and green) and an exclusive Tour bottle opener keyring

Pre-order: www.magazinesdirect.com/tourpremium

Tour The Collector’s Edition

£15.99

Tour magazine plus NEW Procycling Tour Collection bookazine worth £9.99 and a set of 4 limited edition art prints from the Cycling Weekly archives depicting unseen scenes from past Tour de France races dating back to 1951.

Pre-order: www.magazinesdirect.com/tourcollectors

All editions will be available from Thursday 13th May in all good supermarkets and newsagents.