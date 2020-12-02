Wiggins family winds up third company with debts of £141,000

Tour de France winner Sir Bradley Wiggins has seen a third company in his stable of businesses enter liquidation with debts of £141,000.

Wiggins wound-up two of his other companies with debts of over £1m in October.

The latest company is 101 Ride Limited, which effectively sits between the other two companies in the Wiggins business hierarchy. It is wholly owned by Wiggins Rights Limited, which is controlled by Bradley Wiggins. Wiggins himself is not a director of 101 Ride, the sole director of which is his estranged wife Catherine Wiggins.

A statement of affairs filed at Companies House shows that 101 Ride Limited owes £51,000 to solicitors firm Bray and Crais and a further £90,000 to a company called SponsorCom Limited, which is part of a wider marketing group called WPP and specialises in sports marketing.

The statement said some of these debts would likely be covered by £10,942.08 in an “accountant’s client account”. However, it said the recovery of £604,000 which 101 Ride appears to be owed by Bradley Wiggins’s two other companies was “uncertain”.

In October creditors to Wiggins’s other two companies were told that they were set to be left out of pocket as there was not enough money to cover the debts of over £1m.

Creditors to the companies, according to the statements of affairs filed at Companies House, include prominent cycling agent and management company Trinity, which has rafts of top name riders on its books; bike brand Pinarello and Vitus Pro Cycling rider Dan Tullett.

A spokesperson for Bradley Wiggins declined to comment on the most recent liquidation. When previously asked for comment on the liquidation of the other related companies they said the closure of both businesses was “regretful” but that Wiggins’s involvement “was not on a day to day”.

The spokesperson added: “Experienced professionals were trusted to run both the financial and operational elements of the businesses. For clarity this in no way effects Bradley’s personal solvency.”