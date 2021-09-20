Magnus Sheffield says he thinks Ineos Grenadiers 'will rise to the top again' as he joins British WorldTour squad
The American rider managed a solid tenth place at the under-23 time trial at the Road World Championships
Magnus Sheffield spoke about his move to Ineos Grenadiers after a solid ride at the under-3 time trial at the Road World Championships 2021 in Flanders, Belgium.
Sheffield, who rode for Rally Cycling until late August, has been announced as Ineos Grenadiers' third signing for the 2022 season with a three year contract.
The 19-year-old managed 10th in his U23 time trial with a solid ride that saw him finish 51 seconds down on eventual winner Johan Price-Pejtersen (Uno-X).
Sheffield spoke about his excitement of joining Ineos Grenadiers after his race: "I'm really excited to finally announce that I'll be joining in Ineos Grenadiers for the next three seasons. It's been a dream of mine, since I was really young. And to be able to join the team, this early on in my career, I think is really special. And I'm really looking forward to gaining the experience from and all the knowledge This team has. And I think it's really good fit personality wise.
"I think I'll have a pretty heavy early season, like in the spring with the one-day races. But we're just going to have the first season there's not going to be a lot of pressure. So it's just about gaining as much experience as possible, especially in these one day races where experience is so valuable.
"And actually see quite yet where I where I'll be as a racer, I think I'm an all-rounder, but I'm hoping after the first season, then I can see kind of what my specialty is and then try tune that in."
When asked as to why he chose Ineos over other options with Sheffield answering that is was all about the team being performance focussed as well as it being a young squad with second place at the U23 time trial, Lucas Plapp joining Ineos as a stagiaire at the start of August as well as Ben Tulett joining from Alpecin-Fenix.
"I think it's going to be really interesting to see because it's going to pay off the next couple of years and you'll see the team [get stronger]. The past year has been a bit difficult, but I think you'll see the team regain its strength and rise to the top again."
Hi, I'm one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter. Proud Yorkshireman from the UK's answer to Flanders, Calderdale, go check out the cobbled climbs!
I started watching cycling back in 2010, before all the hype around London 2012 and Bradley Wiggins at the Tour de France. In fact, it was Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck's battle in the fog up the Tourmalet on stage 17 of the Tour de France.
It took me a few more years to get into the journalism side of things, but I had a good idea I wanted to get into cycling journalism by the end of year nine at school and started doing voluntary work soon after. This got me a chance to go to the London Six Days, Tour de Yorkshire and the Tour of Britain to name a few before eventually joining Eurosport's online team while I was at uni, where I studied journalism. Eurosport gave me the opportunity to work at the world championships in Harrogate back in the awful weather.
After various bar jobs, I managed to get my way into Cycling Weekly in late February of 2020 where I mostly write about racing and everything around that as it's what I specialise in but don't be surprised to see my name on other news stories.
When not writing stories for the site, I don't really switch off my cycling side as I watch every race that is televised as well as being a rider myself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager. Maybe too regular.
My bike is a well used Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on my local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being my preferred terrain.
