Matej Mohorič rides to brilliant stage seven victory as Sonny Colbrelli wins Benelux Tour
A final stage and general classification one-two for Bahrain Victorious
Matej Mohorič claimed another terrific trademark solo victory on stage seven of the Benelux Tour as his teammate Sonny Colbrelli wrapped up the overall title.
The Bahrain-Victorious rider attacked multiple times in the final hour’s racing, and at one point it looked as if he would steal the general classification honours from Colbrelli, the previous day's stage winner.
But the Italian reduced Mohorič's advantage and finished 11 seconds behind the Slovenian, with a fragmented chase group crossing the line shortly after a frantic day's racing in Belgium.
It is only the second GC victory of Colbrelli's career, the 31-year-old who is best known as a sprinter increasing his season win tally to five.
Mohorič, meanwhile, further staked his claim as one of the season's standout riders, the Slovenian national champion having won two stages at the Tour de France and finishing second at both the San Sebastian Classic and the Tour of Poland.
How it happened
It took more than an hour for the breakaway to be formed, but with 70km on the clock, it was a group of 11 who were permitted to hang out front, including Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), Casper Pedersen (Team DSM), Toms Skujinš (Trek-Segafredo) and Dries Devenyns (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).
Following the first ascent of the Muur van Geraardsbergen, the peloton reduced the break’s advantage and Mohorič, second on GC, counter-attacked with Victor Campenaerts, himself third.
They were joined by Kasper Asgreen and Brandon McNulty and the four built a gap of a minute, enough to ascend Mohorič into the virtual leader’s jersey by six seconds.
They lost their advantage shortly after, but Mohorič went again on De Muur, this time bringing with him five other riders. Colbrelli was hyper-sensitive to his teammate's moves, though, and ensured that he was alongside Asgreen and Tim Wellens in chasing Mohorič, an unusual situation given they both ride for the same team.
Mohorič, however, used his time trialling expertise to build a solo lead and it wasn’t long until Colbrelli opted for damage limitation and joined the larger chasing group that was 30 seconds behind Mohorič.
At six kilometres to go, Mohorič was close to eliminating the deficit he had to Colbrelli, but then the Italian joined Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) in attacking from the chase, reducing Mohorič’s advantage to 25 seconds.
Coming into the finishing town of Geraardsbergen, Colbrelli and Dumoulin had sufficiently reduced Mohorič’s lead to ensure that Colbrelli would win the race, but Mohorič crossed the line first to complete another phenomenal performance by the Bahrain-Victorious rider in what has been the greatest season of his career.
Results: Benelux Tour 2021, stage seven: Namur > Geraardsbergen, 178km
1. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious at 3-50.56
2. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious at 11s
3. Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma, at 15s
4. Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, at 22s
5. Fred Wright (GBr) Bahrain-Victorious, at same time
6. Danny van Poppel (Ned) intermarché - Wanty - Gobert Matériaux at 24s
7. Tom van Asbroeck (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
8. Greg van Avermaet (Bel) AG2R Citroën
9. Tiesj Benoot (Bel) Team DSM
10. Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe, all at same time
General classification after stage seven
1. Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Victorious
2. Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain-Victorious
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
-
-
Wout van Aert wins stage one of Tour of Britain 2021
The Belgian wins his ninth race of the season
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Dan Martin reflects on a career of consistency, instinctive racing and a panda: 'It was the human element that I found fun'
The Israel Start-Up Nation rider rode for five teams during his 14-year presence in the pro peloton
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mikel Landa admits he was lacking confidence heading into first mountain finish at Vuelta a España
It was the Spanish climber's team that controlled much of the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Matej Mohorič powers clear of breakaway to take Tour de France stage 19 win
The Slovenian champion took his second stage win of the race from the breakaway
By Richard Windsor •
-
Matej Mohorič says police raid on Bahrain Victorious hotel made him feel like a 'drug dealer'
The team have denied any wrongdoing after French police raided their hotel on Wednesday night
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Matej Mohorič solos to epic victory on Tour de France 2021 stage seven as Van der Poel holds onto yellow
The GC riders came out to play in the peloton and the breakaway on the longest Tour stage in 21 years
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Tour de France 2021: Sonny Colbrelli refuses to take blame for Primož Roglič crash
"I wish it didn't happen, but I don't believe I'm to blame," says Italian champion
By Richard Windsor •
-
'The helmet saved my life' - Matej Mohorič after his dramatic crash at the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Slovenian all-rounder was lucky to escape serious injury
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Attila Valter takes pink jersey as Gino Mader solos to Giro d'Italia stage six win
Race leader Alessandro De Marchi was dropped mid-way through the stage on a tough climbing day at the Giro d'Italia
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mikel Landa crashes out of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The Spanish climber looked in good form on the first climbing day on stage four
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •