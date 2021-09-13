Mathieu van der Poel stuns with one-day race victory despite back injury
The Dutch superstar says chances of riding Paris-Roubaix and World Championships are 'now higher than 50/50'
Mathieu van der Poel's lingering back injury appear doesn't appear to have slowed him down much.
The Dutchman returned to competition on Sunday (September 12) at the Antwerp Port Epic, after an extended break due to back problems that have hindered his training.
Van der Poel is among the favourites for both the World Championships and the delayed 2021 Paris-Roubaix in the coming months, but his back injury has thrown the rest of the season into doubt for the Alpecin-Fenix rider.
The 26-year-old out-sprinted his compatriot Taco van der Hoorn (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux) after four hours of racing in Belgium on Sunday, but is still not convinced he will be at 100 per cent for his final targets of the season.
Speaking with cycling website Wielerflits after the finish of the Antwerp Port Epic, Van der Poel said: “I did everything I could to test the back today and certainly didn't play hide and seek. I purposely wanted to make it a long finale to feel how I reacted.
“If I had to estimate my chances now, I'm already thinking about something more than the 50/50 that I indicated this morning."
Van der Poel said he will consult with his physiotherapists this week, but added he is eager to race the World Championships in Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, before he plans to take rest to let his back heal.
>>> Phenomenal British team confirmed for 2021 World Championships in Flanders
The reigning world cyclocross champion hasn't raced since the Tokyo Olympics in July, where he crashed out of the men's mountain bike event in dramatic fashion.
Van der Poel said he would like to ride the Primus Classic on September 18, and then the Grand Prix de Denain on September 21 if his back is strong enough, as his final test races before the Worlds road race on September 26.
Alex is the digital news editor for CyclingWeekly.com. After gaining experience in local newsrooms, national newspapers and in digital journalism, Alex found his calling in cycling, first as a reporter and now as news editor responsible for Cycling Weekly's online news output.
Since pro cycling first captured his heart during the 2010 Tour de France (specifically the Contador-Schleck battle) and joining CW in 2018, Alex has covered three Tours de France, multiple editions of the Tour of Britain, and the World Championships, while both writing and video presenting for Cycling Weekly. He also specialises in fitness writing, often throwing himself into the deep end to help readers improve their own power numbers.
Away from journalism, Alex is a national level time triallist, avid gamer, and can usually be found buried in an eclectic selection of books.
-
-
Rival teams lend spare bikes to BikeExchange after thieves steal 12 machines at Tour de l'Ardeche
The Australian team managed to start the fifth stage after help from Trek Segafredo, Liv Racing, and Movistar
By Ryan Dabbs •
-
Five things we learned from the Tour of Britain 2021
The British stage race returned for 2021 and delivered a memorable edition
By Stephen Puddicombe •
-
Mathieu van der Poel cleared to race again as back injury threatens rest of 2021 season
The Dutchman still has big plans for the last few months of the year, but will his back hold up under the strain
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Mathieu van der Poel signs contract extension with Alpecin-Fenix until 2025
The Dutchman has hinted that he may end up being a one-man team throughout his career
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Mathieu van der Poel will not race Benelux Tour, team confirm, but should recover in time for Worlds and Roubaix
The defending champion was hoping to ride the WorldTour race to prepare for the World Championships and Paris-Roubaix
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel forced to pull out of mountain bike World Championships
The Dutch star has been suffering with back pain
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
'For years it has been our ambition as a team to be more than Mathieu van der Poel', says Alpecin-Fenix manager
The Belgian UCI ProTeam have been the second most successful team in the Grand Tours this season
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel abandons altitude camp due to back pain, team insist his race program remains unchanged
The Dutchman is scheduled to race again at the end of August
By Jonny Long •
-
'It was a bit boring in the beginning & all of a sudden we were racing all day': Mathieu van der Poel didn't plan to join Tour de France stage seven breakaway
The Dutch superstar followed rivals into the breakaway to ensure he kept his yellow jersey for one more day
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Mathieu van der Poel's dream comes true as he takes Tour de France yellow jersey, but wishes PouPou was here for a photo
The Dutchman was overcome with emotion after swiping bonus seconds and pulling off 'dream scenario' to take the race lead
By Jonny Long •