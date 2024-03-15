Mosaic launches new integrated titanium gravel bike in six striking colorways at Mid South

On the heels of launching its custom titanium all-road GT-1 iAR bike last month, Mosaic unveiled yet another new frame heading into the Midsouth Gravel race weekend: the GT-1 i45.

The GT-1 i45 builds upon the existing GT-1 45 gravel racer by adding bigger tire clearance —45mm— and full front-end cable integration for sleek aesthetics and aerodynamics.

The GT-1 i45 is a made-to-order bike that features Mosaic's double-butted titanium tube set that is specifically selected for each rider and a custom geometry.

The front-end integrated is achieved by building the bike around ENVE's integrated gravel fork and cockpit.

While we've previously seen this ENVE integration before —on titanium Moots bikes for example—, Mosaic's GT-1 i45 lineup stand out with their stunning paint schemes: Galaxy, Nurple, Spruce, Sub-Zero, Terra and Tidal — all of which are on display at the race expo at Mid South this weekend.

Held on the notorious red clay in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Mid South is largely considered the gravel season opener with many pros in attendance to test their legs.

(Image credit: Mosaic Cycles)

The six striking designs are part of Mosaic’s Artist Series , born from the belief that form and function are not mutually exclusive. These paint schemes, created by a variety of artists, are released on a limited-edition basis, and is available as an option on any new Mosaic bike or as a re-paint on any existing Mosaic frame.

The GT-1 i45’s colorways are part of the “Scale” edition of the Artist Series. Scale, which is the sixth edition of the Mosaic Artist Series, was designed, prototyped and painted by Mosaic founder Aaron Barcheck and uses a randomized, stamped paint technique.

Image 1 of 6 Terra colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles) Tidal Colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles) Spruce colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles) Sub-Zero colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles) Nurple colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles) Galaxy colorway (Image credit: Mosaic Cycles)

The Boulder, Colorado-based brand recognizes that an integrated front end is not for everyone and assured it will continue building and supporting the traditional RT and GT bikes.

For those interested in the fully integrated gravel races, the GT-1 i45 is now available from Mosaic and its dealers starting at $8,300 for the Frameset Module (Frame, Fork, ENVE Integrated Stem, ENVE Seatpost, ENVE Integrated Headset) with a 6-8 week lead time.