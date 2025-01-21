New rules, no problem, says road bike TT champ who promises he'll keep pushing the envelope

New road bike rules are likely to come into force this year, but George Fox is more than ready for them

National road bike champion 2024 George Fox on his 2023 bike
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall
By
published

UK road bike time trial champion George Fox has warned that his next competition road bike is likely to look even more outlandish than the one that caused so much controversy at last year's National Road Bike Time Trial Championship.

In a post on social media he sent out the cheeky and slightly cryptic caution over the top of an image of his Argon 18 E119 championship-winning machine: "You thought this one was bad… see you very soon".

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1