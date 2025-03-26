No.22 Bicycles takes legal action against alleged imitator, warns public about knockoff cycling goods

'Imitating the name and branding as a shortcut to launching knockoff products harms both consumers and the industry,' says the American brand

No.22 Bicycles, the celebrated makers of gorgeous high-end titanium bikes, has initiated legal action against an alleged imitator and is warning the public about fraudulent products being sold under its branding.

Founded in 2012, No.22 Bicycles has built a strong reputation for crafting high-performance titanium bicycles with a focus on innovative features and stunning finishes. In 2019, the New York-based company expanded into carbon components with the launch of No. 6 Composites, a sub-brand dedicated to manufacturing high-quality carbon forks tailored specifically to the needs of custom frame builders. No.6 forks are used not only by No.22 but also by respected bike builders such as Baum, Equilibrium, Firefly and English Cycles.

