No.22 Bicycles takes legal action against alleged imitator, warns public about knockoff cycling goods

No.22 Bicycles, the celebrated makers of gorgeous high-end titanium bikes, has initiated legal action against an alleged imitator and is warning the public about fraudulent products being sold under its branding.

Founded in 2012, No.22 Bicycles has built a strong reputation for crafting high-performance titanium bicycles with a focus on innovative features and stunning finishes. In 2019, the New York-based company expanded into carbon components with the launch of No. 6 Composites, a sub-brand dedicated to manufacturing high-quality carbon forks tailored specifically to the needs of custom frame builders. No.6 forks are used not only by No.22 but also by respected bike builders such as Baum, Equilibrium, Firefly and English Cycles.

Currently, No.6 Composites only sells carbon forks, but a quick online search reveals carbon wheels with similar No.6 branding.

No.22 explained that in January 2024, it restructured its dealer network and ended its long-standing partnership with Ken Goh of the Shanghai-based RideNow Cycle Club. Shortly after the termination, Goh allegedly launched his own “No.6” brand, adopting a near-identical logo to No.6 Composites, and applied for trademark registrations worldwide.

A No.6 Composites fork (Image credit: No.6)

No.22 is contesting these trademarks and has filed a Notice of Opposition in the United States Patent and Trademark Office, objecting to Ken Goh’s use of the No. 6 mark on multiple grounds, including fraud, non-ownership and likelihood of confusion. Cycling Weekly is told that No.22 intends to take similar action in other markets where Ken Goh is fraudulently using the No.6 mark.

“We have consistently aimed to operate with the utmost integrity in all our interactions with customers, suppliers, and the framebuilder community. This integrity includes ensuring that our customers know exactly whom they are dealing with when purchasing a No.22 bike or a No.6 carbon component,” stated Mike Smith, Co-Founder of No.22 Bicycles and No.6 Composites.

“Intentionally imitating the name and branding of No.6 as a shortcut to launching a knockoff wheel brand disrespects customers, creates confusion in the marketplace, and harms both consumers and the industry.”

No.6 Racing Wheels (Image credit: No.6 Racing Wheels)

On his website, Goh presents his No.6 brand as a premium cycling company committed to “engineering cycling’s most progressively designed wheels—crafted for the discerning athlete who demands nothing but the best.” The website states that the brand was founded in 2023, operates out of Singapore, Shanghai and Xiamen, and boasts a worldwide customer base. It currently offers four models for road and gravel cycling, starting at $1,540 US.

"We are the rightful owners of No.6 trademark across the world," Goh assured Cycling Weekly. "We have no idea of their No.6 Composite despite being No.22 dealer briefly in China. Our brand No.6 do not make forks and do not copy any of their designs. As you can see, we are developing high-quality carbon racing wheels with progressive designs, nothing [about] our concept is 'copying' anyone."

No.22 asserts that these products are not affiliated with their No.6 brand. What's more, the American brand claims that the wheels are merely rebranded and marked-up Farsports wheels.

"We have had a great relationship with Farsports over the years and often spec their wheels on our bikes. When we learned about the fraudulent No.6 brand, we reached out to our contact at Farsports, who confirmed that the rims are indeed theirs." Smith said. "But Farsports told us they are not involved with the branding or putting the fraudulent logos on the wheels.”

No.22 urges consumers and industry professionals to be cautious and recognise that its carbon forks are the only legitimate No.6 Composites products currently being sold.