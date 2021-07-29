Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season

The three-time world champion has been rumoured to be leaving the German squad for some time

Peter Sagan riding stage two of the Tour de France 2021
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tim Bonville-Ginn

By

Peter Sagan has announced that he will be leaving German team Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of the 2021 season.

The three-time world champion posted on social media that he will not be extending his contract before thanking the team for helping him achieve some of his biggest goals over the years.

A post shared by Peter Sagan (@petosagan)

A photo posted by on

It is expected that Sagan will be joining French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies along with a group of other Bora-Hansgrohe riders.

More to follow

Tim Bonville-Ginn
Tim Bonville-Ginn

Tim Bonville-Ginn is one of Cycling Weekly's content writers for the web team responsible for writing stories on racing, tech, updating evergreen pages as well as the weekly email newsletter.


Bonville-Ginn started working in cycling journalism while still at school and university for a voluntary site based on Twitter before also doing slots for Eurosport's online web team and has been on location at the Tour de Yorkshire, Tour of Britain, UCI World Championships and various track events. He then joined the Cycling Weekly team in late February of 2020.


When not writing stories for the site, Bonville-Ginn doesn't really switch off his cycling side as he watches every race that is televised as well as being a rider himself and a regular user of the game Pro Cycling Manager.


He rides a Specialized Tarmac SL4 when out on his local roads back in West Yorkshire as well as in northern Hampshire with the hills and mountains being his preferred terrain.

