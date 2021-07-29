Peter Sagan confirms Bora-Hansgrohe departure at the end of the 2021 season

Peter Sagan has announced that he will be leaving German team Bora-Hansgrohe at the end of the 2021 season.

The three-time world champion posted on social media that he will not be extending his contract before thanking the team for helping him achieve some of his biggest goals over the years.

It is expected that Sagan will be joining French UCI ProTeam, Team TotalEnergies along with a group of other Bora-Hansgrohe riders.

