PhD student sets Guinness World Record for 'Most U.S. States Biked to in 24 Hours'

Sam Westby, a fourth-year PhD student at Northeastern University, rode to eight U.S. states in 24 hours - smashing the previous Guinness World Record of six U.S. states in 24 hours.

A Strava-generated map of Sam Westby&#039;s GWR-setting most-states-in-24-hours ride.
(Image credit: Strava)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

As if pursuing a PhD isn’t time-consuming enough, Sam Westby took things to the next level by achieving a cycling Guinness World Record in addition to his academic studies.

Westby is a Boston-based fourth-year PhD student at Northeastern University, where he studies the future of small-group interaction and job evolution through varying labour market forces.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest