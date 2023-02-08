Popular London bike cafe and workshop Look Mum No Hands! closes down

Popular London bike cafe and workshop Look Mum No Hands! closed for the final time on Sunday, its owners have announced.

In a post on social media, the people behind the space, Sam Humpheson, Matt Harper and Lewin Chalkley, said that "the past three years have been very difficult for us and although we did our best to survive, we've come to the end of our time on Old Street".

The space on Old Street, in between Old Street and Farringdon, and close to the Barbican, provided bike maintenance, food, beer, and coffee to a loyal customer base; it also hosted screenings of the biggest bike races, as well as other evenings.

Lmnh!, which was founded in 2010, also had an online shop, which currently has everything on sale. It's website says that it "was a trailblazer combining a cafe, a bicycle workshop, a bar, and exhibition space to become one of the first 'cycle cafes'".

In a press release sent out on Tuesday, Harper said: "It’s such a shame but we just ran out of options." Humpheson said: "I think we showed that bikes and cycling are inherently fun and friendly, as well as being a practical solution to many of our problems such as climate, congestion and health. We set out to not take ourselves too seriously, be friendly and inclusive, and above all to have fun.”

>>> ‘Small brands are living day-to-day’ - Why British cycling companies are going under

The statement, released on Wednesday afternoon, says: "We're so sad to tell you that Lmnh! closed its big black gates for the final time last Sunday. Like everyone in hospitality, the past three years have been very difficult for us and although we did our best to survive, we've come to the end of our time on Old Street.

"We'd like to thank all of our customers over the last thirteen years. If you've ever enjoyed a coffee, a beer, or pie; bought a cap, a mug, a jersey, or pants; or if we've fixed your puncture or built you some wheels; If you’ve come to watch the Tour de France, the BFF, meet your friends or even just to scab the WiFi THANK YOU! You were the reason we came to work in the morning.

"We'd also like to thank everyone who has joined the Lmnh! team over the years. We've been blessed with some amazing people and we'd be nothing without them: Baristas, bike mechanics, chefs, KPs, Front of house, marketing and communications, product development and online shop. Particular thanks to the current team who have been through tough times with us. Adrian, Andrea, Arthur, Chak, David C, Big Dave, Donovan, Duke, Franky, Hanna, Ieva, Jasmin, Kazu, Laura, Liam, Rachel, Ross, and Zak. Thank you for everything you've done, we're so sorry it had to end this way.

"When we started in 2010 we didn't have much of a plan, we just wanted a nice place to work, somewhere we'd like to spend our time. Sometimes it's best to just get on your bike and start pedalling. The best rides are not really about the destination but the things you see, the snacks you eat, and the friends you make along the way.

"Is this the end? We're not sure, but keep an eye on our socials and perhaps we'll be back once we've had a breather."

It is the latest blow to the cycling industry in the UK, with Milltag and Velovixen also closing down in recent months.