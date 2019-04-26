Aussie brand Nove Bikes brings its custom bike builder to the UK

Nove Bikes is based in Perth, Australia and specialises in offering an extensive array of customisation options via its online bike builder, with the user able to view the build in 3D as they go along, spinning it through all angles including top and bottom views. They can then save it, share it and order the finished product either on line or via a network of UK bike dealers.

There’s a huge array of frame colours which can be selected in either gloss or matt finish, with different colours selectable for all the elements of the frame, including different colours for the inner and outer fork legs and stays and standard, greyscale and fluro – 54 choices for each part of the frame. If that’s too bewildering, there’s always the naked carbon option, in black of course. Logo colour and top tube lettering can also be customised.

Nove also sells a number of off-the-shelf prebuilt specs and colours if you don’t fancy going the customisation route.

You have the option to buy frame only, or to build up your dream spec, with Nove’s own carbon wheels and Shimano groupsets from 105 to Dura-Ace Di2.

Finally, you can opt to have the bike shipped to a dealer for build and fitment for an additional £116 or direct to you unassembled.

Nove’s range includes the 875g Race frame in rim brake and disc brake variants as well as the Aero X with a kammtail down tube and rear wheel cut-out in the seat tube. There’s also a gravel/cyclocross option and a time trial/triathlon machine. Take a look at Nove’s site if you fancy creating a design yourself.

Nove says that all of its bikes exceed the ISO safety norms and are made in a dedicated factory, with the best carbon lay-up processes and highest levels of quality control.