Brompton release its Nine Streets Edition bike for sale

Originally designed in celebration of the opening of the Brompton Junction Amsterdam, the new Nine Streets Edition colourway is now available to buy

The Brompton Nine Streets Edition bike was first seen in 2017 as part of the celebration of the new Brompton Junction in Amsterdam.

The striking colourway, which sees the first Brompton bike ever to have a colour fade, is now available to purchase – of course in limited numbers.

Brompton now has 12 flagship Brompton Junction retail stores in cities across the world, in London, Beijing, Tokyo, Milan, Kobe, Hamburg, Shanghai, Munich, Barcelona, Valencia, New York and now since 2017 Amsterdam.

>>> Brompton Electric bike: first ride

As with all Brompton bikes these are handmade but the limited Nine Streets bikes are also hand painted. The two tone red and blue is lacquered manually meaning no two bikes are the same adding some extra exclusivity.

>>> How I won one of the most lucrative bikes races in the world on 16 inch wheels

Each bike is produced in Brompton’s London factory and are available to buy today from £1225 for the Brompton S2L. The Brompton M6L and Brompton S6L come in at £1375 in the Nine Streets Edition fade.

The two tone fusion colourway is inspired by Amsterdam’s 9 Straatjesis. This street is known for its trendy shops and creative influences around the canal district of Amsterdam.

Brompton’s home city is London where its inventor Andrew Ritchie first made the Brompton in 1975. It has since made over 500,000 bikes with 45,000 of those being made in 2018.

Since 2003 Brompton has seen cycling increase by 91 per cent. It now sells bikes to 44 countries around the world and over 80 per cent of production is exported from the UK.

>>> ‘Brexit will be the cause’ of possible Brompton cost increase in the UK

Brompton say its bikes are the perfect bikes for the city. With its bike ability to fold down to a third of its size and weighing around 11kg for the standard model and a little over 13kg for the electric version. This it says means the Brompton is suitable to take on all forms of transport.