Café du Cycliste launches limited edition l’Atelier range

Café du Cycliste has launched the Atelier collection, a range of unique designs, produced in limited runs.

Styled by Remi Clermont, the brand’s founder and creative director, it’s designed to take advantage of the opportunities that smaller runs allow to increase the creative possibilities with, Clermont says, fewer rules, less restriction and more freedom, bringing more beauty to cycling. As well as the striking designs, Atelier’s limited runs let Café du Cycliste up the detailing in the construction of its jerseys.

Café du Cycliste’s clothing has always had a French flair. Based in the Vieux Port in Nice, it takes inspiration from the countryside and famous climbs around its home, as well as the designs and colours of the Mahgreb, on the other side of the Med.

The two jersey designs in the Atelier collection at launch are available in men’s and women’s fit. The Aretha design, says Café du Cycliste, takes its inspiration from the blues and whites of the Cote d’Azur and is designed for comfort in a wide range of weather conditions.

It includes contrasting mesh panels to help handle higher temperatures. There are two zipped pockets as well as the usual three open ones and the jersey is finished off with an embroidered heart badge on the breast. It’s priced at £165.

Meanwhile Octavia is designed for hot weather riding and comes with a floral pattern. Priced at £170, it’s made of a ribbed mesh with a soft touch and textured finish for maximum airflow on the hot, sunny climbs found in the Arrière-pays of Nice. There’s an extra panel at the rear for increased wicking and, as with Aretha, two zipped and three open pockets.

The new collection will be on sale on Café du Cycliste’s website.

It’s also available from the brand’s stores in London, Nice and on Mallorca.