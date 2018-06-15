Comete Ultimate aero helmet and Cosmic Ultimate Shakedry jacket headline new rider kit from Mavic

A whole array of new clothing in Mavic Ultimate range

Alongside its new Cosmic Ultimate UST carbon clincher wheelset, Mavic has also introduced a wide range of new clothing.

The Comete Ultimate is Mavic’s first aero road helmet. It says that the design will save you 3 watts and 14 seconds per hour at 40kpm relative to its Cosmic Pro helmet. The quoted weight for a size medium is 215g and Mavic says that there’s good ventilation for effective temperature control too.

Along with the option of MIPS, Mavic uses a construction method that it calls EPS 4D which it claims improves shock absorption by around 30%. It’s also got an adaptive fit strap system. The non-MIPS helmet is priced at €250 and the MIPS version at €270 and there are five colour options across the range.

From the head to the feet, with the new Cosmic Ultimate SL shoes. Mavic says that the shoe is WorldTour proven. You get a single Boa closure on the upper, which is made of a plastic frame laser welded to mesh panels. Mavic has increased the width of its toe box, for a more comfortable fit and there’s a new all-carbon sole unit that Mavic says saves 10g. It quotes a weight of 199g per shoe for a size 8.5. Price is €380 and there’s a women’s specific version too, called the Sequence Ultimate SL.

Mavic has also released the Cosmic Ultimate GTX jacket. Priced at €350, it uses Gore-Tex Active fabric with Shakedry. We’ve rated Shakedry’s ability to repel surface water when we’ve seen it previously in Gore’s own waterproof jacket line. Mavic says that the Cosmic Ultimate GTX jacket weighs just 95g and of course it’s super-packable.

Not warm enough for a lightweight jacket? Mavic now has the Cosmic Ultimate Insulated SL vest to deal with that. Weighing 80g, it includes Coreloft 40 ultra-compressible insulation and is DWR treated for water repellency. There’s an exterior chest pocket and its low bulk makes it easily packable into its storage pocket. The vest is designed to be worn under a waterproof jacket if conditions turn wet and cold. Price is €170.

As well as the new jackets, shoes and helmet, there’s a range of other new Cosmic Ultimate kit and new colours for this summer.