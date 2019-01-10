Cybic releases new Amazon Alexa enabled e-bikes

Connect directly to Alexa voice functionality for directions, activate lighting, ride data or even find you the nearest coffee shop

The range of three new bikes – the hybrid Cybic Legend, and two e-bikes, the Cybic E-Legend and Cybic Zero – all have in-built touchscreen devices with, according to Cybic, an easy to use menu to access the full suite of functions, which include ride data, GPS tracking and mapping, as well as an electronic lock and alarm.

Each bike has a inbuilt Vodafone sim with three years of 3G data, as well as being both WiFi enabled and Bluetooth synchronised for mobile phone compatibility.

Cybic says all three bikes come with disc brakes, integrated lights (with hands-free voice activation) as well as SOS safety alert crash detection sensors that will automatically send your location to your emergency contacts.

The on-board Amazon Alexa voice functionality allows riders to request anything from turn-by-turn directions, traffic updates, call phone numbers or send messages, add to your shopping list or even play music.

According to David Kumar, principal product manager at Alexa Voice Services (AVS); “Adding Alexa functionality expands the notion of “Alexa On The Go”, where Alexa is available anywhere where the bike is. The combination of Alexa and Cybic enables riders to enjoy a great range of innovative, integrated bike features without their hands ever having to leave the safety of the handle bars”.

Cybic says the in-built speaker and microphone, which enable all the smart technology on the go, has been specifically designed for outdoor use, preventing the need for in-ear headphones.

The Cybic bikes will be available to buy this summer, with prices yet to be confirmed, and available to pre-order at Halfords, it’s UK retail partner.

Andy Whitehall, Halfords’ bike expert says: “The Cybic contains all the features you love about Alexa, but now in a bike and we are delighted to be the first to offer this to UK customers when it launches in the summer 2019.”