Save over £300 on Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon UST wheels in the Black Friday cycling sales

Black Friday is a great time to pick up wheels, with many retailers dropping the price of high end hoops significantly.

That’s exactly the case with these Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheels, which have been discounted by 30% – that’s a £361 saving.

The Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST road wheelset combines a lightweight aero design with Mavic’s UST road tubeless technology to create a great, versatile all rounder wheelset.

At 40mm deep they’re great all rounders, offering weight benefits on the climbs but also enough depth for straight line speed and stiffness. Mavic’s sophisticated 3K carbon fibre ITgmax rim certainly assists here. It offers superior heat management for the rim brakes and superior braking performance because it’s a consistent braking track the whole way round.

It’s very impressive, too. Ranking as some of the best carbon braking that we’ve tried. In our testing on Pyrenean climbs we found that “in the wet we felt safe, with assured, consistent braking – with no disconcerting squealing or brake fade as can be the case on carbon rims.”

They’re tubeless ready, too, featuring a 19mm internal width to better seat 25mm tyres which they say is the most aerodynamic, especially when paired with the wheel’s NACA profile.

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST at Merlin Cycles for £829

We love these wheels, and we’ve previously reviewed them (back in 2017) and found them good enough to be awarded a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. Since then they’ve received something of an aesthetic design update, giving them their seriously good looks.

This deal includes all the requisite tubeless valves and accessories except sealant. They also ship with Mavic Yksion Pro UST tyres, giving you even greater bang for your buck.