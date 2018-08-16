Specialized sales: Get £1700 off a Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 and much more

Five big bargains on top end bikes

Scouring the online retailers we noticed that quite a few Specialized bikes were currently being discounted. Unable to resist such bargains we’ve collected five of the best ones in this page should wish to upgrade your ride. Quite a few of the bikes are 2018 models or even top of the range like the stonking Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 directly below.

Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Di2 was £8500, now £6,800

Evans Cycles is discounting the exceptional S-Works Tarmac Sl6 by a whopping £1700. If you’re after the best bike on the market, now is the time to upgrade.

What we love about the Specialized S-Works Tarmac is that is merges a surprisingly compliant ride with pure performance. The frame is stiff despite its diminutive size and the whole bike works in perfect unity – there’s no weak part on this bike.

Buy now: Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL6 Di2 at Evans Cycles for £6800

Specialized Tarmac Sl6 Expert was £3500, now £2800

A little bit further down the Tarmac tree sits the Tarmac Sl6 Expert that’s now discounted by £700.

It has the same frame design as the S-Works model and it still uses the same proven Rider-First Engineering but it has slightly different components. It has Roval SLX 24 wheels and uses a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset.

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac Sl6 Expert at Evans Cycles for £2800

Specialized Roubaix Elite 2018 was £2,600, now £2,079

Named after the infamous one day race that this year it won underneath Peter Sagan, proving that just because it’s an endurance bike doesn’t stop it being a performance orientated racer.

It’s jammed full of technology, including Specialized’s Future Shock suspension that adds 20mm of travel underneath the stem. The Elite model featured here comes with a Shimano 105 groupset with Praxis chain rings and DT Swiss wheels.

Buy now: Specialized Roubaix Elite 2018 at Tredz for £2079

Specialized Roubaix Comp 2018 was £3100, now £2480

A FACT Carbon 10R frame and Rider-First Engineering makes this a lightweight performance bike. It comes equipped with a Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset and DT Swiss wheels.

Buy now: Specialized Roubaix Comp 2018 at Evans Cycles for £2480

Specialized Tarmac SL4 Sport was £1749, now £1294.99

Buy now: Specialized Tarmac Sl4 Sport at Rutland Cycling for £1249

This 26% discount could make this the perfect upgrade bike to take your riding to the next level. It has a Shimano 105 groupset with Praxis chain rings and Axis brakes. The important thing is that the frame is quality, even if it doesn’t have the dropped stays of its more senior Tarmac siblings.