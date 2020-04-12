Sunday trading: Big discounts on 100% sunglasses, helmets and bib shorts

This Sunday we’ve compiled a list of great pieces of summer kit for you to enjoy when we can get back outside riding. It includes two pairs of nice shorts, a top end helmet and set of superb tyres.

100% S2 HiPER lens was £160 now £144

Read more: 100% S2 HiPER review

The 100% S2 glasses are a superb set of specs that offer a great fit even for skinny faces and that rounded lens offers good protection. The HiPER lens increasing the contrast of your surroundings.

If you in put code Hundred at checkout you can get an additional 10% discount, bringing the price down to £144.

Buy now: 100% S2 HiPER at ProBikeKit for £144

100% Speedcraft glasses were £139, now £112.50

Read more: 100% Speedcraft review

Get that Peter Sagan look with these 100% Speedcraft glasses. They’re some of the first glasses the brand produced and remain one of the smartest looking. A big lens offers unobstructed views and great protection.

Enter code Hundred at checkout to get the discounted price of £122.50

Buy now: 100% Speedcraft glasses were £139, now £112.50

Giro Aether MIPs helmet was £259.99, now £169

Giro’s top end helmet, the Aether, is now being discounted in Tredz’s warehouse clearance sale with a discount of 42%. It’s an excellent helmet, winning a place on Cycling Weekly’s Editor’s Choice list when it was first released.

Buy now: Giro Aether MIPs helmet at Tredz for £169

Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech folding road tyre was £54, now £29

Read more: Vittoria Corsa G+ review

Vittoria’s Corsa tyres are superb top end tyres. They’re grippy and fast thanks to their G+ compound but have limited mileage so save them for the best weather if you can. They’re currently on a 45% discount, and are sold individually, which means you’ll need to buy two separately to get a pair.

Buy now: Vittoria Corsa G+ Isotech folding road tyres at Merlin Cycles for £29

dhb Classic bib shorts were £55, now £45

Read more: dhb Classic bib shorts review

Everybody needs a black pair of bib shorts in their cycling wardrobe and these dhb options are a lovely pair.

Buy now: dhb Classic bib shorts at Wiggle for £45

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

Don’t forget to look back for more fantastic Sunday Trading deals next week.