Sunday trading: Oakley glasses for less than £100 and many more deals

This week we’ve found some great deals on a couple of fantastic summer upgrades, including a set of top end racing tyres as well as a set of stylish Oakley Sutro glasses.

Continental GP5000 tyres twin pack was £120, now £70.75

Read more: Continental GP5000 review

Continental’s latest top end tyres have proven to be an excellent option for those looking for a great combination of grip and durability. They use Continental’s Black Chilli compound which offers up to a 12% faster rolling speed than the previous GP4000 models.

Oakley Sutro sunglasses were £152, now £99.99

Read more: Oakley Sutro review

The Sutros are some of the largest sunglasses that Oakley make and as well as being stylish they offer excellent protection from the elements. The Prizm lens enhances contrast and colour, allowing riders to pick out road detail.

Castelli Superleggera cycling jacket was £95, now £55

The Superleggera is an extremely lightweight wind and water resistant jacket that’s a handy weapon against sudden shows or long exposed descents. It’s packable so you can stuff it in your rear pocket should temperatures rise again.

SIS Energy Gels (30 pack) was £57, now £22.80

In their gooey form these energy delivers a whopping 22g of carbohydrates, easily enough to pick you up if you should start feeling a bit flat. They also have an immune boost to put a bit of a spring in your step.

