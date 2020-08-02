Sunday trading: Save big on a Garmin Edge 130 plus deals on carbon wheels

This Sunday we’ve found great deals on Garmin cycling computers, carbon wheels, top end helmets and much, much more.

Garmin Edge 130 was £169, now £139

Read more: Garmin Edge 130 review

We honestly think that the Garmin Edge 130 is possibly the best Garmin ever made. It’s compact and lightweight but still packs in a lot of features, including bread crumb navigation and strava live segments.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 130 at ProBike for £139

Prime BlackEdition X CeramicSpeed wheels were £1399, now £999

Read more: Prime wheel review

Prime’s wheels have proven themselves time and again in our testing, and these top end wheels are no different. Featuring either 28mm, 38mm or 50mm carbon rim plus CeramicSpeed bearings for extra rolling speed. They’re tubeless ready and come supplied with valves and tubeless tape ready installed.

Buy now: Prime BlackEdition X CeramicSpeed wheels at Chain Reaction Cycles for £999

POC Octal helmet was £180, now £126

The Octal is one of the classiest helmets around, and now it’s on a £54 discount. It has large vents to maximise aero intake and to help keep your head cool while offering a minute fit adjustment system.

Buy now: POC Octal helmet was £180, now £126

Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve shoes were £139.99, now £89.99

Read more: Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve review

The Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve shoes are designed to conform to your foot, and they have a cutaway that avoids pinching the ankle. They use a sophisticated Boa dial and a nylon composite sole to help keep weight down but remain stiff and sporty.

Buy now: Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve shoes at Evans Cycles for £89.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

That’s it for this week, we’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals.