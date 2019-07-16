Lezyne overhauls its mid-range GPS units

Lezyne has upgraded its mid-range Super GPS and Macro GPS units, adding features, improving screen resolution and redesigning the bodies of the units. The current Super GPS is replaced by the new Super Pro GPS, while the Macro GPS becomes the Macro Plus GPS.

Macro Plus GPS

Lezyne has upgraded the screen resolution on its new Macro Plus GPS, also offering up to 28 hours run time. Plus you can now orient the screen and display data horizontally as well as vertically.

Lezyne says that it’s added mapping and the Macro Plus GPS can be used for turn-by-turn navigation once it’s paired to a smartphone running Lezyne’s GPS Ally app. Linking to your phone also gives you live tracking for nominated observers, Strava Live segments, training integration and on-screen notifications for incoming calls and texts. You can pair up a Bluetooth heart rate monitor and speed and cadence sensors.

Price is £100 or £190 for the Loaded bundle, which includes a heart rate strap, speed/cadence sensor, alloy forward mount, standard mount and USB cable.

Super Pro GPS

Many of the features of the Macro Plus GPS units are also offered in the new Super Pro model. That includes the same extended battery life, optional portrait orientation, a new casing and a map screen.

Lezyne has improved the screen resolution and upped its contrast for easier reading, while the map page improves navigation. And, in common with the Macro Plus GPS, it says that the new USB port design has upped the unit’s water resistance.

You can now display more data fields too and link the Super Pro GPS up with peripheral devices, using both Bluetooth and ANT+. As with the Macro Plus GPS, pairing with the Lezyne Ally app lets you add navigation and other functionality. There’s a barometer and an accelerometer built in for more accurate data recording. Price is £135 for the unit alone or £225 for the Loaded option.

>>> Lezyne Micro GPS review

Top of the Lezyne GPS range remain the Mega XL, used by AG2R La Mondiale and the Mega C. The former can display in either landscape or portrait orientation, while the latter adds a colour display.

We’ve got a Super Pro GPS here at Cycling Weekly and are currently testing it as part of our GPS unit group test in the magazine later this year.