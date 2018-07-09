Look launches a disc brake 785 Huez RS

Look’s lightweight bike gets disc stoppers

The 785 Huez is Look’s climber’s bike, launched last year just before the Tour de France.

Now there’s a disc brake version, launched at Eurobike. It comes with tubeless-ready Hutchinson Fusion 11Storm 28mm tyres, taking advantage of the improved clearance allowed by discs over rim brake calipers. Look says that the lower inflation pressures this allows add grip, improve ground contact on less even surfaces and add ride comfort. It also cites the easier, faster descending with more powerful, more consistent braking.

Like its rim brake twin, the 785 RS Disc is made of high modulus carbon fibre, with five different grades of fibre used in the frame. And, as you’d expect, there are flat mount brake calipers, which work on 140mm rear and 160mm front rotors. The 12mm thru-axles use Mavic’s Speed Release system, allowing wheel removal twice as fast as a conventional thru-axle.

The top of the line bike is equipped with SRAM Red eTap HRD, with a Look Zed 2 single-piece chainset. Wheels are Vittoria Elusion Carbon 30mm WS clinchers and you get Look carbon bars and seatpost. It’s available in Pro Team White or Black and Red colour schemes.

Look hasn’t told us the weight of the disc brake bike, but we weighed the top spec rim brake bike at 5.9kg. The wheels on the disc brake spec are likely to be a bit heavier (even without the rotors) and disc brakes typically add around 500g, but we’d guess it’s still likely to be comfortably under 7kg.

There’s also an Ultegra Di2 version with an Ultegra chainset and Mavic Ksyrium Disc UST wheelset.

Next spec down comes with mechanical Ultegra and Mavic Aksium Elite Disc UST wheels. The range is completed by a Shimano 105 spec, also with Mavic Aksium UST wheels.

UK prices and availability are yet to be announced.