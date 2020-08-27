Look reveal urban e-bike

The carbon E-765 Gotham electric bike is designed to be lightweight and ride ready out the box.

The new hybrid e-bike from French brand Look comes with a completely carbon frame and fork and claims to tip the scales at a impressively low weight of just 15.8kg for a size medium.

>>> The best electric bikes reviewed: all you need to know about e-bikes

>> Save up to 31% with a magazine subscription. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

Look say that the E-765 Gotham electric bike has been developed using it’s in-house manufacturing facilities and over 30 years of carbon design and engineering to produce it’s first city bike which comes with all you need to get riding.

The new bike uses a fully integrated Fazua Evation motor, which, according to the brand, was specifically chosen for the E-765 Gotham due to it being the lightest and most compact model on the market.

>>> How to buy an e-bike

The removable battery delivers a claimed average 250 watts of power, with a torque of 55Nm and approximate run time of around 3.5 hours. Look say the bike can also be ridden without the battery, which takes the overall bike weight down to just 11kg.

The power assisted intuitive motor works in harmony with a free Fazua mobile app, which comes with GPS tracking for mapping, including SatNav style navigation, battery charge indicator, weather information, as well as letting you know how much CO2 saving you are doing on a ride. It can be used throughout the ride thanks to the bike’s integrated phone holder.

As a city bike, Look has designed in what it calls safety features, such as the GEO Trekking Vision pedals, which have an integrated water proof light system that runs for a claimed 30 hours, and reflective detailing.

While designed for paved roads, Look state that the E-765 Gotham e-bike can also be used on rougher terrain due to the wave design of the seat stays, which allow for natural flexibility of the carbon frame. The 40mm e-bike specific Hutchinson Hausmann tyres and rigid SKS Speedrocker removable mudguards are also compatible with off road riding.

For a racier set up, the Look E-765 Gotham pedals can be flipped for clipless SPD compatibility and Varius stem adjusted from a +40 degrees angle to -20 degrees.

Federico Musi, CEO at LOOK said “This feels like the best time to be launching our first city e-bike, when more people than ever are taking up cycling as a means of transport not just in Europe but across the world. LOOK stands for innovation, so we’ve ensured the most up-to-date technology, like the carbon fibre used for our fastest aero road bikes, has been used to craft the E-765 GOTHAM.”

The iconic brand, synonymous with the Mondrian style block primary colour branding and Bernard Hinault, is best known these days for the iconic Look Pedal system, which it has been manufacturing since 1984.

The E-765 GOTHAM will be available in Europe from 27 August 2020 starting from 4,499€ / £4,499.