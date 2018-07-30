New Giant Defy range takes wider tyres and includes a power meter option

Also new D-shaped bars and tweaked geometry

Giant says that the new Defy Advanced endurance road bike, launched today has been designed to improve compliance, particularly on challenging roads, while retaining the model’s ride quality.

There are two bike series in the new Defy range: the Defy Advanced Pro and Defy Advanced. Giant says that it has updated the Defy Advanced’s frame geometry, which optimises the performance with the wider tyres that are becoming the norm for additional comfort on endurance-oriented models.

Giant says that you can now fit tyres up to 32mm. To compensate for the larger tyre diameter, the bottom bracket has been dropped by 5mm relative to the outgoing model.

According to Nixon Huang, Giant’s senior global road category manager, for the new Defy Advanced: “We focused on finding new ways to give it an even smoother, more refined ride quality to help minimize fatigue, but without compromising its efficiency and high-performance feel on the road.”

Giant says that its engineers tested ways to achieve this, and have adapted the brand’s D-Fuse tech to the new Defy’s bars.

>>> Giant Bikes 2018 road range: which model is right for you?

D-Fuse was introduced in 2014 as a design for the seatpost on Giant’s TCX cyclocross bikes. It uses a D-shaped cross-section, with a flattened rear surface, rather like that seen on the new Specialized Tarmac. The Defy range incorporated this feature in 2015.

Giant’s new D-Fuse bars come in a carbon Contact SLR and an alloy Contact SL version. Both have the D-shaped profile used in the seatpost. Giant says that its tests show a 10% increase in downward compliance along with a 30% increase in stiffness when pulled upwards, compared with a standard round-section bar. Giant says that this results in added comfort over rough terrain with the efficiency for hard climbing and sprints.

Giant has also redesigned the Defy Advanced Pro’s stem, for better aerodynamics and a more streamlined look.

All the Defy models are disc braked, with thru-axles along with tubeless-ready wheels and tyres. On its top-end Defy Advanced Pro 0, Giant includes its new Power Pro dual sided crank-based power meter. It uses ANT+ to pair with Giant’s NeosTrack head unit or other GPSs.

New Defy Advanced and Advanced Pro range

Top of the range is the Defy Advanced Pro 0, which comes with the Power Pro power meter, Ultegra Di2 shifting and D-Fuse carbon cockpit. The Defy Advanced Pro 1 is kitted out with Shimano Ultegra, while the Defy Advanced Pro 2 comes with Shimano 105. The Advanced Pro range also includes Giant’s in-built Ridesense chainstay-integrated speed and cadence sensor.

In the Defy Advanced range are the Defy Advanced 1, 2 and 3 models, with drivetrains from Ultegra to Tiagra and the D-Fuse alloy bar.

The Defy Advanced and Advanced Pro bikes are available in six sizes from XS to XL. UK prices and availability will be announced during August.