Oakley launches Sutro visor-style sunglasses for urban cyclists

New big sunnies designed to fit with Oakley’s urban performance clothing range

The new Oakley Sutro sunglasses have the large single lens design that’s become the trend for cycling glasses.

Oakley hasn’t skimped on its best tech in the Sutro glasses. So you get colour and detail enhancing Prizm lens tech, durable, lightweight O Matter frames and Unobtanium nosepads, as used in its top end racing sunnies.

The wrap-around style Shield lens is designed to provide full coverage protection from the weather and enhanced peripheral vision, so you can take in obstacles and merging traffic, without the frame obstructing vision.

The new Sutro sunglasses are designed to fit with Oakley’s Urban Performance clothing range. This includes sweatshirts, hoodies, tracksuit bottoms, shorts, tee shirts, backpacks and a Gatorade orange Oakley cap.

As well as Oakley, 100% has been a big promoter of the large lens look, with its sponsorship of Peter Sagan and there are large lens designs from Rudy Project, Bollé and Scott too, whose big sunnies were used by Simon Yates on his Vuelta-winning ride.

Oakley Sutro glasses come in eight different lens and frame colour options and are priced at £130. The low light lens option provides 75% light transmission and is £10 cheaper at £120.