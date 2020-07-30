Orbea’s Avant aluminium range updated for 2021

Bringing it neatly in line with Orbea’s more high performance road ranges, the aluminium Avant range has had a complete update to both frame and spec.

Aimed at the burgeoning world of endurance and all-road riding the new £799-£1,499 Avant range has plenty of features that potentially make it an ideal choice for riders wanting a super durable, reliable all-purpose machine but do not want to miss out on an engaging, performance based ride quality. The Avant takes its cues from the recently released Orca carbon frames road bike and shares many of the features and geometry of Orbea’s higher end endurance based road platform. However, the main changes are only found on the disc brake versions.

>> Struggling to get to the shops? Try 6 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £6 delivered to your door <<

Orbea launch new Orca range to complete the family

The new frame has a completely altered frame profile yet you can still see the old version in the shaped and kinked top tube – it drops downwards towards the seat tube junction in order to merge almost seamlessly with the seat stays. This creates a smaller rear triangle and reduces the amount of welds required thus saving weight and increasing rear end compliance.

The aluminium tubing used has also undergone changes in both internal and external shaping, there’s nothing revolutionary in the build process but the Avant does benefit from variable thickness tubing designed to increase strength and resist flex. This is particularly beneficial at the down tube and bottom bracket junction.

The tubes are also hydroformed with smooth polished welds aimed at mimicking the profile of Orbea’s carbon monocoque frames. In addition to the aesthetic improvement, there is also an important functional advantage to working and smoothing the welds since these junctions are the highest stress points of the frame.

The geometry has been tweaked to create what Orbea call its endurance position and, like the new Orca, creates a more upright riding position with a reduced reach and increased stack height of the cockpit. This is also helped in part by the release of Orbea’s new OC Rise handlebar, with its riser design similar to Specialized’s Hover bar that doubles the actual height of the bar.

The Avant range also features a newly designed carbon fork featuring a new carbon layup created to offer the best combination of comfort and torsional stiffness. The fork has integrated mudguard mounts and increased tyre clearance. Talking about tyre clearance the new Avant has clearances for 35mm rubber both front and rear with all disc models sporting 28mm tyres as standard.

The new five bike Avant range features a division within the range based around braking. The top three models, Avant H60-D/H40-D/H30-D all feature disc brakes whilst the Avant H50 and H30 are rim brake (connoisseurs of the traditional rejoice!). The two rim brake models actually appear to carry over the Avant frame from the previous version but the disc model is the all-new version.

This disc brake model features fully integrated cables, thanks to the ICR system adopted from the Orca racing family. Internal Cable Routing is carefully guided along the best path under the stem and through the head tube, with no rub or rattle, and is optimised for both traditional and electronic shifting systems. The entire Orbea road line from the Avant H60-D upwards offers this clean solution with OC Integrated stems and cable covers.

The three new disc brake models are also included in Orbea’s MyO customisation program, where you can change some of the spec to suit your needs. The options are limited to handlebar and saddle choices at this level but it is still a great idea.

All new Avant 2021 models are available to buy from today through Orbea dealers or Orbea’s own website.

The range

Avant H30-D £1,499

Avant hydroformed triple butted aluminium, carbon fork

Shimano 105/RS510 groupset inc. hydraulic brakes

Orbea Cosra wheelset

Vittoria Zafiro V 700x28c tyres

Avant H40-D £1,199

Avant hydroformed triple butted aluminium, carbon fork

Shimano Tiagra/FSA groupset inc. hydraulic brakes

Orbea Cosra wheelset

Vittoria Zafiro V 700x28c tyres

Avant H60-D £999

Avant hydroformed triple butted aluminium, carbon fork

Shimano Claris groupset

Tektro mechanical disc brakes

Orbea Cosra wheelset

Vittoria Zafiro V 700x28c tyres

Avant H30 £1,099

Avant hydroformed triple butted aluminium, carbon fork

Shimano 105/FSA groupset

Shimano RS100 wheelset

Vittoria Zafiro IV 700x25c tyres

Avant H50 £799