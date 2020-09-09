Peloton drop price of flagship bike whilst launching new models

Indoor cycling workout brand Peloton has launched a new version of its bike, the ‘Peloton Bike+’, and is now offering the original at a lower price.

The new improved model can auto-follow workouts provided by the Peloton app, adjusting resistance without the user touching the dial, and also comes with clearer sound and a swivel screen. The latter comes following a shift, with a reported 40 per cent increase in members using the app for strength workouts.

Peloton’s app includes a library of indoor cycling workouts, as well as the facility to follow live sessions. These can be completed on any indoor bike (or a bike and turbo trainer) though you’ll only feature on the class ‘leaderboard’ and be eligible for coach ‘shout outs’ if you’re using the brand’s own bike.

The original Peloton bike will now cost £1,750 with the new model at £2,295. Neither has an inbuilt power meter, instead estimating power based on the resistance and cadence produced. However, comparing directly to power meter pedals during testing, we did find the readings on our model within a reasonable range.

The new and updated Peloton Bike+ will come with a 23.8″ rotating HD touchscreen, making it easier for users to flip between cycling sessions and floor based sessions – the app also includes strength and stretching sessions.

The bike also pairs with an Apple Watch, and comes with ‘Auto-Follow’ features, so resistance will be automatically adjusted in line with the class targets – a bit like using Erg mode on Zwift.

The launch of the Peloton Bike+ and price drop of the original model comes alongside the introduction of the ‘Peloton Tread’ treadmill in the UK. Now eight years old, the brand has 2.6 million members.

John Foley, Peloton’s CEO and Co-founder said: “Our goal is to be the go-to at-home fitness solution for as many people as possible, and with these new product launches, we’ll be able to offer access to Peloton’s best-in-class fitness content at various price points, depending on what consumers are looking for, especially in a world where people are increasingly working out at home.”

Peloton made a shaky first impression on the cycling community, following controversy around its protectiveness over its name. The brand also made headlines when it was faced with a damages bill for using music without proper licensing.

However, its membership is rapidly growing – having sat at 1.4 million in September last year, when its value was a reported $8.1 billion.

Peloton does offer financing, with the Peloton Bike available from £45 a month, and membership to the app coming in at £12.99 or £39 a month for an ‘all access’ membership will allows users to create accounts for the whole family.