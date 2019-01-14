POC and EF Education First debut new Ventral Air helmet at the Tour Down Under

New lightweight and well vented lid from the Swedish brand

POC has launched a new helmet at the Tour Down Under, boasting low weight and superior ventilation.

The launch of the new lid coincides with the first stage of the Tour Down Under, where the brand hopes the formidable heat will demonstrate the new Ventral Air’s venting capabilities.

According to POC, the new helmet’s design is informed by both the old Ventral and the POC Octal. POC says precise ventilation ports that help cool the head thanks to an innovative internal airflow design. POC says that the benefit of the precise vents is a decrease in weight, and the brands claims a size medium will weigh 230g.

According to the brand the Ventral features a fully wrapped uni-body shell construction for extra security and an EPS liner, which the brand says is optimised for the “perfect balance between weight and safety”. The helmet’s other features include a glasses garage to more securely hold your sunnies on your head as well as SPIN, POC’s proprietary safety system.

The helmet will debut on the heads of the EF Education First Pro Cycling Team who also debuted their new Rapha kit last week. The riders will also have the choice of POC’s other helmets, the Ventral and the Cerebel, depending on the circumstances of the race.

POC says the new helmet will be available from March with a retail price of €250 and $250, sizes small, medium and large and are available in orange, black, red, white and Navy.

Johnathan Vaughters, CEO of the team says the Ventral Air is “is another performance leap forward for the riders, especially for the very hot days or mountain stages, as it combines the best in weight, ventilation and safety”.

Meanwhile, Jonas Sjögren, CEO of POC said “The objective is always to use science, mixed with our innovation and Swedish heritage, to optimize a riders safety and performance. The Ventral Air is the latest result of our approach; It is an incredibly safe and lightweight high-performance helmet which has a supreme cooling effect over the whole head, perfect for long mountain climbs, riders who prefer a light and highly ventilated helmet or those who regularly ride in hot climates.”