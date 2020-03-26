Raleigh launches cycle to work scheme specifically for electric bikes

Raleigh has launched a new website designed to make it easier for people to access electric bikes on the cycle to work scheme.

A 2019 refresh to the cycle to work guidelines confirmed that electric bikes can be bought via the scheme, and that those buying machines costing over £1000 are eligible for the savings which can reach 42 per cent on retail price.

The new website – Electric Bike Access (EBA) – works as a bridge between employees, employers and the manufacturers – Raleigh, Haibike and Lapierre.

Raleigh says the goal of the venture is to make electric bikes affordable and accessible to all.

EBA includes a shop for potential cycle-to-workers to browse for their new commuting companion as well as an employer portal where those in charge of the admin can manage their side of the bargain.

Commenting on the venture, Pippa Wibberley, Marketing Director at Raleigh UK said: “The electric bike can be a true alternative to cars, particularly for shorter journeys. Commuters can combine the savings on fuel and parking with the enormous benefits to health and wellbeing. As well as the positive environmental impact, the bicycle could revolutionise the way we travel and dramatically reduce congestion in our towns and cities.”

The Cycle to Work scheme allows employees to save on tax, and the eventual discount will vary depending upon tax banding, but can reach 42 per cent for higher earners. Using the scheme also allows customers to spread the cost of the bike, paying interest free instalments over 12 months.

Employers can make a saving too, of 13.8 per cent on the value of the agreements by reducing their national insurance bill. The scheme is uncapped with credit terms available and the online process cuts administration work.

The customer’s bike can be delivered to their door, or to one of a network of authorised retailers across the UK, and the process is supported by Raleigh’s customer service teams at the Nottingham head office.