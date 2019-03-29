Ribble adds two new e-bikes to its electric stable

New CGR AL e and Hybrid AL e add new e-bike ride style options

Ribble made a splash earlier this year with its SLe electric bike. Now it’s added an electric gravel bike and a flat bar hybrid e-bike to its range.

Both use the same ebikemotion 250 watt rear hub motor seen on the SLe. Its advantages include a battery fully enclosed in the downtube and a low profile controller consisting of a single button on the top tube to control power level, with a ring of LEDs around it that indicates battery status. You can double the range by fitting a bottle cage mounted second battery. There’s also a companion app with functionality which includes the ability to control the motor based on the rider’s heart rate. It’s the same unit used on the Wilier Cento1 Hy, which we’ve tested, and Orbea’s e-road bike range.

Commenting on the new bikes, Andy Smallwood, Ribble Cycles CEO says, “It is important for us to make cycling accessible to a wider audience – the introduction and extension of our e-bike series gives more people the opportunity to experience everything cycling can offer with the added benefits of electric power assistance.”

The Ribble CGR is designed to allow it to be specified for multiple uses, CGR standing for cross, gravel, road. So that means wider tyre clearances and the option to fit 650b wheels with tyre sizes up to 2 inches as well as 700c wheels with tyres up to 45mm.

The electric version of the CGR retains these characteristics: “The CGR range is one of our most versatile and popular ranges so it made absolute sense to introduce the electric version. Now existing customers who want to take their ride to the next level or riders new to Ribble who want to experience the joy of riding can all enjoy the benefits a multi-terrain electric bike can deliver,” says Smallwood.

The Hybrid AL e is designed to be comfortable, easy handling and efficient, for use both for commuting and for more leisurely out of town trips. Like the CGR Al e, it can take wider tyres and 650b wheels.

As with all Ribble’s bikes, you can use the BikeBuilder on line to spec your bike as you want. Ribble’s recommended builds start at £1899 for both the CGR AL e and Hybrid AL e.