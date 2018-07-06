Romain Bardet to ride Mavic TDF limited edition shoes and wheels

Latest news on AG2R’s special Tour kit

Mavic has released details of its limited edition wheels and shoes to be worn by AG2R La Mondiale and its leader Romain Bardet at the Tour de France.

It follows hot on the heels of announcements from Bollé of new sunglasses for the team and from Factor Bikes of the team’s and Bardet’s special bike colour schemes.

First up is a limited edition of the Cosmic Ultimate Tubular wheels. These feature subtle graphics representing the regions passed through the 2018 Tour de France.

Like the standard version of the wheels, they also feature Mavic’s rim-to-rim carbon spoking for an ultra-light 1250g claimed weight and extra rigidity, as the spokes do not stretch under tension. There’s also Mavic’s proprietary iTgMax braking track and a 40mm deep, 25mm wide rim.

Available as a limited edition, the Cosmic Ultimate Tubular TDF wheels are priced at £2900 a set.

Also available as a TDF limited edition are the Cosmic Pro Carbon UST tubeless clincher wheels. Mavic says it’s made updates that drop the wheelset’s weight to 1650g. Like the Cosmic Ultimate tubs, the rim is 40mm deep and 25mm wide, for aero benefits and good tyre support. Price is £1450.

And new Comete Ultimate TDF shoes

If you’ve got some lose change left after buying the TDF wheels, how about a special edition of the Comete Ultimate shoes? These give you a special graphic treatment of Mavics’ ultra-spendy £900 shoes, with their separate carbon shells, low stack height and swappable inner shoe liners.

Again, they’re as worn by Bardet at the Tour.