Sunday trading: Big savings on carbon Mavic wheels, Garmin computers and much more

This week we’ve found some superb summer upgrades, including a top end set of carbon Mavic wheels as well as a discount on a set of Vittoria Corsa tyres. Alongside this there’s a decently discount Garmin Edge cycling computer plus and a top end POC helmet.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST wheelset was £1190, now £1011.50

These 40mm deep carbon fibre wheels offer a great balance between rolling well on the flats and not being an obstruction when you start climbing.

These rim brake models make the most of Mavic’s iTgMAX technology which improves the braking performance of the carbon fibre rims and they’re tubeless ready, too.

Garmin Edge 520 Plus bundle was £289.99, now £219

The Garmin Edge 520 Plus has now been superseded by the Garmin Edge 530, but that means this powerful computer is more readily available on discounts.

As a device it offers advanced navigational features as well as training tips, plans and tests including Vo2 Max and FTP.

This particular bundle has the added value of shipping with speed and cadence sensors as well as a heart rate monitor.

Vittoria Corsa Speed G+ tubeless tyre was £64.99, now £31

The Vittoria Corsa Speed tyres are the definition of top end rubber. They’re advanced compound makes them superbly fast rolling and grippy. In clincher form they weren’t the most robust tyres but now they’re tubeless ready hopefully they’ll last a little longer.

If you’re looking for a summer upgrade tyre these would be a good bet.

POC Octal road cycling helmet was £180, now £140

In our opinion the POC Octal is one of the more stylish helmets on the market. It’s also lightweight and well vented for hot weather riding. The large coverage offers great protection and also a comfortable fit.

More great deals:

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now £1099.99

Topeak Race rocket minipump was £28.99 now £19

Castelli women’s Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer was £56 now £30.79

Topeak Aero Wedge saddle pack was from £21.99 now from £13.99

Continental GP5000 tyres pair with free inner tubes were £120 now £84.95

Specialized Body Geometry Sport mitts were £20.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R6700 10 speed chain was £31.99 now £21.99

Schwalbe G-One Evo Microskin 35mm tyre was £59 now £38.99

Tacx Bushido smart trainer was £549 now £284.99

Vermarck Lotto-Soudal bibshorts were £89.99 now £53.99

Assos Skinfoil sleeveless baselayer was £50 now £29.99

Specialized Echelon 2 helmet was £59.99 now £44.99

Endura Windchill II arm warmers were £25.99 now £20

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £19.99 now £9.95

Endura Cairn short sleeved jersey was £34.99 now £8.54

Lazer Magneto M1 cycling glasses were £99.99 now from £37.99

Zipp Service Course bars were £109 now from £57.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 cassette was £74.99 now from £45.99

Lifeline Pavo 2000 lumen front light was £170 now £69.99

Orange Seal Endurance sealant was £10.99 now £7.99

Specialized Road Comp shoes were £149.99 now £74.99

