Tech of the Week: Giant TCR and new carbon from ENVE and Corima

Giant TCR unveiled

Biggest news of the past couple of weeks has to be the hotly anticipated Giant TCR revamp. And it’s refreshing to see Giant stick to its guns and produce a new TCR that looks just like the old TCR. No dropped stays, no radically aero designed tubes – just a super light racers dream. Find out how Rupert got on with the new TCR and a few of the finer details in this feature.

Canyon reveals Endurace:ON AL e-bike and now it offers finance

Two news stories about Canyon dropped since the last Tech of the Week. The most interesting is the news that the German brand has entered the e-road bike market with the brand new Endurace:ON AL. Powered by Fazua’s removable Evation 1.0 motor system complete with the brand new Black Pepper upgrade to make it more powerful and user friendly than ever before. Initially just a single, aluminium framed model is being introduced with more anticipated later in the year.

Find out more about the new Endurace:ON here.

If you’re looking at investing in a new Canyon bike such as the Endurace:ON then the good news is Canyon is now offering finance to help ease the cost of joining the new bike club.

Enve launch ‘more affordable’ Foundation Collection wheelsets

Long seen as one of the most premium of brands and with it’s handmade in USA wheels costing far more than many of us can afford, Enve has now launched it’s new Foundation Collection range. This new wheel range still offers Enve’s completely hand built in the US rims albeit with a bit less tech and Enve’s no-quibble lifetime replacement scheme. Two rim depths, 45 and 65mm will be available to begin with with more promised in the future.

Check out the wheels, tech and performance promises here.

Corima’s bonkers MCC wheel introduces a disc brake variant

Corima has released a disc brake version of its MCC wheel – the full carbon design that first rolled out if its factory in France back in 2010.

The new hoops feature the same design ethos – with the rim, spokes and hub all constructed from carbon. The disc model was three years in the making, and boast just 12 carbon spokes each at the front and rear, hitting the scales at 1295g for a set of the 32mm deep rims.

Find out more here.

Brompton direct to your door In its latest initiative during the coronavirus lockdown, Brompton bikes is trialling a direct to home delivery option to help keep customers safe. Folding bike company Brompton say it has seen increased demand for home delivery during the Covid-19 lockdown as people try to minimise human interaction. In response to the demand, the London-based bike builder is now allowing riders to buy a bike directly from the Brompton factory and have it delivered to their door. Want to know more? Head here.

Pactimo and HUUB reveal charity NHS jerseys

Two different clothing brands have each released NHS themed jerseys to help riders show support for the NHS during this incredibly difficult time. Both Pactimo and HUUB are donating a portion of the sale of each jersey to the NHS to help the everyday fight against COVID-19.

Check out the Pactimo jersey here and HUUB jersey here.

Sufferfest unveil the ‘future of indoor fitness tests’

Indoor training app The Sufferfest, Wahoo’s fitness and training wing, is currently testing the Half Monty, a take on the familiar ramp test often used for measuring a rider’s functional threshold power (FTP).