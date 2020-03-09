Tech of the Week: The $6 power meter and a long awaited Tacx Flux update

Danish brand says it can offer bike companies a power meter for just $6

A Danish technology company say they can now offer bike manufacturers a crank arm power meter for just $6.

Sensitivus Gauge ApS, a Copenhagen-based bike tech company, claims it can provide all the tools needed for bike builders to add power meter technology to cranksets for a very small cost.

Sounds interesting? Read more here.

Tacx launch a revamped Flux trainer

Tacx’s Flux smart trainer has always been a go to for riders wanting a reasonably priced yet feature packed trainer for winter training. However it has been in need of an update to bring it inline with Tacx’s recently revamped, top end Neo 2T.

At £699 the Flux 2 is fully compatible with all training apps and software, and with both Bluetooth and Ant+ connectivity, its smart features match the more expensive trainers on the market. Hit the virtual hills and the Flux will simulate gradients up to 16 per cent, while the larger, heavier flywheel means it maxes out at 2,000 watts.

Read the full list of why the new Flux 2 is going to be one of the best reasonably priced trainers here.

Can degreaser ever be environmentally friendly?

In this day and age of being aware of the environmental impact of cycling and more importantly the regular cleaning of your bike we investigated whether degreaser can ever be kind to nature.

“Rewind 30-odd years and I remember asking my cycling peers how best to rid my chain of the black gunk that seemed to encase it, my frame and if you’d asked my mother, pretty much all my cycling kit. Without hesitation, each replied either petrol or white spirit. So for a long time I used to keep a jar of white spirit in the shed for the sole purpose of dunking my chain in once a week. It certainly was effective but even then I knew it wasn’t good for the environment.”

Head here to read the full feature.

Win a BMC Roadmachine 02 with Cycling Weekly

We’ve linked with cycling charity Qhubeka to give you a chance to win a BMC Roadmachine. We loved the Roadmachine when we last tested it with tester Paul having this to say about it, “The Roadmachine 02 Three gives you a tuned endurance frameset with the versatility to tackle different terrain and road surfaces and really long excursions. It’s a comfortable distance ride”.

To find out how you can stand a chance of winning combined with helping a worthwhile charity then head here.

Best road bike wheels reviewed 2020: disc and rim wheelsets

We’ve tested a LOT of wheels over the years and have compiled a handy buyer’s guide as to the best we’ve tested in the last twelve months. A new set of road bike wheels is one upgrade you can guarantee will give your ride a lift. A set of new hoops can shed weight to help in the hills or improve aerodynamics so you can power along on the flat, hoovering up KOMs without breaking a sweat.

Get the lowdown on what to look for from your wheels here.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up