Tech of the Week: Tour Tech

The Tour is now heading into its final week and has brought us right back into the swing of all things bike related. It’s also been a pretty decent haul of new tech alongside some of the little things we’ve noticed at the Tour.

New Factor Ostro

The riders of Israel Start-Up Nation have been enjoying an all new all-rounder from bike sponsor Factor. Named the Ostro, it apparently has the benefits of an aero race bike but in a package that should provide comfortable enough to even take on the cobbled classics. We’ve got the complete lowdown on what makes the new bike so special.

Vitus unveil new Vitesse Evo flagship race bike

Often a brand will accompany the release of a new bike with information that will claim how much better it is than its predecessor, often this could be a few percent stiffer, lighter or more aero. With the launch of the new Vitesse Evo Vitus is claiming some significant advantages over the existing model. Want to find out what makes it so much better?

Specialized’s Roval Alpinist components shed weight from your bike

Specialized’s new Alpinist range is aimed at being some of the lightest standard carbon fibre components that you can put on any bike. Comprising integrated bar and stem and seatpost, each is actually quite standard to fit bikes other than Specialized.

Take a look at Sepp Kuss’ Tour de France race bike

How do the pros run their bikes? Take a look at Jumbo-Visma domestique Sepp Kuss’ Bianchi Oltre for all the dream level kit he’s running.

Tour Tech: Why are pros running MTB discs and is that a new set of Shimano wheels?

One of the things that we here at Cycling Weekly have noticed is how a lot of pro riders have been favouring disc rotors more common place on our off-road brethren’s bikes. So why is this? We take a deeper dive into the possible reasons behind the trend.

Peloton drops prices and launches new bike

Indoor stationary bike makers and community builders Peloton has announced a drop in prices alongside a new Peloton Bike+ model.

How to reproof your waterproof cycling jacket

Blow off the cobwebs and get your waterproof ready to meet the onslaught of the upcoming autumn and winter weather. We show you how and what are the best products to use.

That’s all for now, check back next week for another tech round-up.