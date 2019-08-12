Tech of the week: Alice Barnes’s Canyon Aeroad and custom bikes

We had a look at Alice Barnes’s Canyon Aeroad Disc bike last week. Barnes won both the national championships time trial and road races this year. Her Canyon-SRAM road bike comes with SRAM’s top level Red eTap AXS 12-speed wireless groupset with Quarq power meter and she’s running Zipp Firecrest 202 low section aero wheels. Her geometry gives the classic pro long and low look.

Ride the Sierras and Race Across America

Those gearing up for a winter on the turbo and who have a Zwift subscription will be pleased to hear that there are now five new routes in Watopia to keep them busy. Inspired by the Sierras and Sequoia National Park in California, you get to ride through groves of big trees, and take on long, gradual climbs of 5% maximum gradient.

But unfortunately, Zwift hasn’t yet found a way to simulate the park’s elevation. Topping out at 2700m, the real thing throws altitude training into the mix too.

And we’ve covered the launch of Invani reversible cycling kit. All the brand’s pieces can be flipped inside out, giving you two colour options for the price of one.

For the fans of ultra-endurance races, we’ve had two posts last week on the topic. We looked at the training regime of two amateurs with full time jobs based in Manchester, as they prepared to ride the 3000 mile Race Across America. Plus, we’ve had news of Fiona Kolbinger, the first woman to win the 4000km Transcontinental Race across Europe.

Deal this week have been on premium clothing from Castelli, cycling shoes, including top models from Fizik, Giro and Gaerne and wheels, with a £400 saving on Zipps. Plus we’ve had the usual mixed bag of bargains in Sunday Trading.